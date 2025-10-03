Smart Home Healthcare Market Size Worth USD 284.86 Billion By 2034 Growth Fueled By Rising Demand For Remote Patient Monitoring

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global smart home healthcare market size will grow from USD 29.73 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 284.86 billion by 2034, with a solid CAGR of 28.50% from 2025 to 2034. North America led the market by holding more than 37.80% of market share in 2024, while Asia Pacific is set to record the fastest growth from 2025 to 2034. Ottawa, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart home healthcare market size is expected to be worth over USD 284.86 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 29.73 billion in 2025. In terms of CAGR, the market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 28.50% from 2025 to 2034. The increased adoption of IoT technologies and demand for personalized care and treatments across the world are driving the market.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.80% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By product, the smart glucose monitoring system segment held the major market share in 2024.

By technology, the wireless segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the health status monitoring segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

Market Size, Growth and Forecast 2025 to 2034

Global Market Size in 2024: USD 23,010 Million

Market Size in 2025: USD 29,730 Million

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 280.860 Billion

CAGR (2025-2034): 28.50%

U.S. Market Size in 2025: USD 10,480 Million

U.S. Market Size by 2034: USD 99,550 Million

Largest Market in 2024: North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific What is Smart Home Healthcare? Smart home healthcare is defined as a home equipped with smart sensors using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or similar technology, not restricted to internet of things (IoT), to regulate, automate, and monitor home occupants' mental health, physical health, and environments within the home. This focus must be on improvement, convenience, and safety of one's quality of life, to address the requirements of health professionals, individuals, and caregivers. Smart home healthcare is the use of connected devices and systems within a household to monitor, manage, and improve health. Smart healthcare services at home can shape and enhance resident health, from catching illnesses early on to encouraging regular workout habits. Reducing hospital visits and using smart technology can lower overall healthcare costs. Healthcare providers can create a more responsive and efficient system that benefits both patients and professionals alike. The rising senior population base worldwide, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized healthcare in developed countries, and technological innovation in home healthcare devices are driving the growth of the market. . Get the Full Report @ What are the Latest Government Initiatives for Smart Home Healthcare?

The UK is funding four new research networks to develop technologies that help people living with dementia stay independent at home (focusing on memory, communication tools, domestic assistance, etc.).

In Wolverhampton, UK, the government has extended an“Assisted Living” project under Technology Enabled Care (TEC), using sensors, voice-activated devices, smart doorbells, etc., for vulnerable older adults to improve in-home monitoring & reduce hospital admissions.

The U.S. CMS & White House launched a“Health Tech Ecosystem” initiative, where tech firms commit to improving interoperability, patient access to records, and providing digital health tools (apps, etc.) focused on prevention and chronic disease management.

The U.S. released a new Federal Health IT Strategy (2024-2030) that includes goals to improve access to electronic health information (EHI) securely, support underserved communities, and expand access to broadband and connected technologies for health.

The UK is backing the development of new smart-home-oriented technologies via UKRI/EPSRC/NIHR for people living with dementia, including adaptive tools, community tech hubs, and device-borrowing schemes, so that people can try technology in their homes. Call for Proposals:“E-care at Home” under REACT-EU / Slovenia / European Social Fund, A government initiative in Slovenia (supported by EU funds) launching tenders for providers that will offer free telehealth/telecare services to older people (65+) or those with reduced self-care capacity, to help them live safer, more autonomous lives at home. What are the top trends in the smart home healthcare market?

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Adoption : Patients increasingly use connected devices like wearables and smart monitors to track vital signs at home. This supports chronic disease management and reduces the need for frequent hospital visits.



AI and Data Analytics Integration : Artificial intelligence is being leveraged to analyze health data for early detection and personalized care. Predictive insights help in identifying potential health issues before they escalate.



Growth in Telehealth and Virtual Care : Smart home healthcare technologies are now integrated with telehealth platforms for video consultations and remote diagnostics. This improves healthcare accessibility, especially in rural or underserved areas.



Increased Demand for Elderly Care Solutions : Aging populations are driving the adoption of smart devices like fall detectors, emergency alerts, and medication reminders. These tools enable seniors to live independently while staying connected to caregivers.

Adoption of Voice-Controlled Health Assistants : Voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant are being used for health-related tasks like medication reminders and emergency support. They enhance ease of use and accessibility, especially for older adults.

For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at ... What is an Opportunity for the Smart Home Healthcare Market? Rising demand for remote monitoring is an opportunity for the market. Remote patient monitoring allows us to better monitor or manage an acute or chronic health condition from a distance over time. The main advantage of RPM for population health management is its ability to help keep sick patients out of healthcare facilities during a community disease outbreak, which can slow exposure rates and reduce the spread of the disease. Remote patient monitoring empowers patients with health insights to better self-manage their conditions. What are the Challenges of the Market? Concerns regarding data privacy and security can limit the growth of the market. Smart home healthcare data protection risks include unauthorized access, data leaks, and misuse. Data privacy defines who has access to data, while data protection provides tools and policies to actually restrict access to the data. Compliance regulations help ensure that users' privacy requests are carried out by companies, and companies are responsible for taking measures to protect private user data. Because of this complexity, the system becomes more vulnerable to security and privacy threats. Smart Home Healthcare Market Report Coverage



Report Attributes Key Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 28.50% Market Size in 2024 USD 23.01 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 29.73 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 284.66 Billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Largest Market North America (driven by aging population, high healthcare spending, and innovation culture) Fastest-Growing Region Asia Pacific (propelled by IoT adoption, digital healthcare reforms, and rapidly aging Chinese population) Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, and Region Dominant Product Segment Smart glucose monitoring systems (2024) Leading Technology Wireless solutions expected to grow at fastest CAGR Top Application Health status monitoring (2024) Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



What is the Home Healthcare Market?

The global home healthcare market size was valued at USD 423.97 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly USD 1,445.71 billion by 2034 , growing at a strong CAGR of 13.05% . Home healthcare refers to a broad range of medical services provided in the comfort of a patient's home, ranging from skilled nursing, rehabilitation, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy to personal care support and medical equipment use.

Key Takeaways



North America accounted for 50.59% of the market share in 2023 .

The services segment dominated with 84.07% share in 2023 .

By device, home mobility assist devices led with 40.26% share . By service, rehabilitation accounted for a 44.12% share .

What is the U.S. Home Healthcare Market Size?

The U.S. home healthcare market was valued at USD 171.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 644.37 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 12.74% . Growth is fueled by Medicare & Medicaid reimbursements, rising chronic illnesses, preference for home-based care, and integration of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions.

Regional Growth



North America leads with half the global share. Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth due to aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence, and expanding digital health adoption.

Role of AI in Home Healthcare

AI is revolutionizing the market by enabling continuous health monitoring, predictive analytics for early intervention, reduced hospital readmissions, and automated care coordination.

Case Study: Remote Patient Monitoring for Elderly Diabetic Patients in North America

A leading U.S.-based healthcare provider piloted a smart home healthcare program in 2024 for elderly diabetic patients who were frequently admitted to hospitals due to uncontrolled glucose levels. The initiative combined continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices , AI-driven analytics, and wireless connectivity integrated into patients' homes.

Implementation:



Each patient was equipped with a smart glucose monitoring system linked to a smartphone app and cloud dashboard.

Data was transmitted in real-time to caregivers and physicians, who received alerts if glucose readings crossed pre-set thresholds.

Voice-assisted reminders (via Alexa/Google Home) supported medication adherence and lifestyle routines. Remote consultations were arranged through telehealth platforms connected directly to the monitoring system.

Results after 12 months:



Hospital readmissions decreased by 35% due to early intervention.

Average HbA1c levels improved by 18% , reducing the risk of long-term complications.

Caregiver satisfaction rose by 42% , as families could track patient data remotely. Overall healthcare costs for participating patients were reduced by nearly 22% per year , supporting insurers' interest in scaling the program.

Market Growth:

This case highlights how smart glucose monitoring systems (the dominant product segment in 2024) , when combined with wireless technology (fastest-growing segment) and health status monitoring (top application) , deliver measurable improvements in health outcomes and cost savings. It reflects the core drivers of the smart home healthcare market -aging populations, demand for remote patient monitoring, and personalized care delivery-making it a practical example for stakeholders evaluating investment or adoption strategies.

How North America Dominated the Smart Home Healthcare Market?

North America held the largest share of the global market in 2024 due to the technological advancements in AI, IoT, & edge computing , personalized health management, cost-effective care, rising chronic diseases, and an aging global population in the North American region. North America has experienced significant growth in demand for convenient and affordable healthcare solutions. The rapid urbanization and increasing elderly population are fostering the need for home-based healthcare with smart and advanced features. the strong innovations and advancements in user-friendly smart health devices, such as wearable sensors and smart medication dispensers, are further adding to this growth.

In March 2025, Samsung Electronics' North American subsidiary announced the launch of the“Smart Home Health Initiative” in collaboration with Florida State University's College of Nursing and Digital Health Innovation Research Institute. Florida is committed to developing health monitoring space for the elderly population. (Source: )

What is the U.S. Smart Home Healthcare Market Size?

The U.S. smart home healthcare market size was valued at USD 10.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 13.50 billion in 2026 worth around USD 99.55 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 28.50% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to its large aging population, high healthcare spending, and advanced technology infrastructure, which together create strong demand and enable rapid adoption of smart health devices. Government policies, such as Medicare reimbursement for remote patient monitoring and initiatives to improve health IT interoperability, have further fueled growth. Additionally, the presence of major tech companies and a vibrant startup ecosystem driving innovation, combined with widespread use of telehealth and consumer health technologies like smartwatches and voice assistants, has positioned the U.S. as the clear leader in this space.



Why is the Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the Smart Home Healthcare Market?

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period, driven by strategic investments across industries, technological disruptions, global economic recovery, digital transformation , and a focus on innovation in the region. The increasing prevalence of chronic disease, aging population, and awareness about home care are driving the adoption of smart home-based healthcare solutions across Asia. Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea are fostering a regional market with strong investments in smart healthcare infrastructure and a focus on providing convenient healthcare facilities to the elderly population.

In September 2025, the Edge Intelligence Challenge with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and T-Hub, reinforcing its commitment to advance India's Digital Transformation, was launched by Silicon Labs, a leader in wireless connectivity. The Edge Intelligence Challenge calls on tech enthusiasts, students, researchers, and startups to create next-generation IoT solutions using machine learning at the edge. (Source: )



Japan currently leads the regional market, driven by its rapidly aging population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong government support for digital health initiatives . With over 28% of its population aged 65 or older, Japan faces significant challenges in elderly care, prompting the adoption of smart home healthcare solutions. The government has implemented policies like the "New Orange Plan" to promote home-based care, and companies such as Fujitsu and NEC are developing AI-driven home healthcare software to enhance patient monitoring and caregiver coordination.

Smart Home Healthcare Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights

Which Product Segment Dominates the Smart Home Healthcare Market in 2024?

The smart glucose monitoring system segment dominated the market during 2024. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices help to manage diabetes with fewer fingerstick checks. Self-monitoring blood glucose helps protect patients by allowing them to confirm hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia immediately. Self-monitoring blood glucose is an integral part of all intensive regimens. Keeping glucose levels in the healthy range can help you stay well and prevent diabetes complications.

In November 2024, the GL 22 Blood Glucose Monitor was launched by Beurer India Pvt Ltd. Under the brand's 'Make in India' initiative, the GL 22 Blood Glucose Monitor was manufactured and combines German precision with advanced technology designed to meet local needs. This device is featured with sophisticated monitoring capabilities, such as average readings for 7,14,30, and 90 days, which offer blood glucose trend insights. (Source: )



The smart cardiac monitoring system segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Remote cardiac monitoring software is used for cardiac disease monitoring or prevention, and also for athletic, prenatal, post-operative, and outpatient monitoring. These tests help doctors detect heart problems like arrhythmia or coronary heart disease. Remote cardiac monitoring can check for arrhythmias or irregular heartbeat, whether our heart is beating too slowly or too quickly, and which activities affect our heart rate.

Technology Insights

Which Technology Hold the Largest Smart Home Healthcare Market Share in 2024?

The wireless segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. Wireless devices used in healthcare include wearables, mobile apps, physiological monitors, and scanners like MRI, CT, or ultrasound machines. All of them are important for hospital staff to provide necessary medical attention and services to patients. Wireless devices are increasingly popular across the healthcare field, allowing caregivers to review patient records and test results, enter diagnosis information during patient visits, and consult drug formularies, all without the need for a wired network connection.

In March 2025, Universal Wireless Probe, a handheld device aimed at improving accuracy, diagnostics, and efficiency in many clinical and educational environments, was launched by Vave Health. The probes come with a suite of presets and provide a tool for healthcare professionals to deliver enhanced care in any setting. (Source: )



The wired segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. In medical centers and hospitals, there may be many floors that all need to be connected to a main data center. A wide variety of cabling and connectivity products are used to build this wired communications infrastructure from the ground up, running from the IDFs to the data center. Benefits of wired network connections include good network connectivity, which minimizes signal losses, allows seamless transfer of data and power, and reduces the possibility of disruptions.

Application Insights

Which Application Leads the Smart Home Healthcare Market in 2024?

In 2024, the health status monitoring segment led the market. The health status monitoring benefits include support for value-based care, simplify health monitoring for staff, increased patient retention, increased healthcare provider efficiency, facilitation of population health management, continuous monitoring, better personalization, better health outcomes, ability to treat more patients, reduced hospital visits, lower readmission rates, faster access to better patient data, better patient-provider relationship, aids in early detection, improved medication management, improved disease management, early detection of health issues, data-driven clinical decision-making, and cost savings.

The fall prevention & detection segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Fall prevention benefits include overall health and fitness. Fall detection system benefits include that it can automatically sense when a person has fallen and alert emergency services or designated caregivers. Sensors detect abrupt changes in position that commonly indicate a fall. If a fall is detected, the device can take action to help us ensure our safety.

Smart Home Healthcare Market Top Companies



Sunfox Technologies Pvt Ltd - Offers AI-powered portable ECG devices that enable remote heart monitoring from home.

Bayalarm - Provides smart medical alert systems with fall detection and emergency response for home use.

Agasta Software Pvt. Ltd. - Delivers mobile-based diagnostic tools for conducting health tests at home and sharing results instantly.

DexCom, Inc. - Specializes in continuous glucose monitoring systems that integrate with smart home health platforms.

Qure4u - Offers remote patient monitoring and virtual care tools that connect patients with providers from home.

Medical Guardian LLC - Provides voice-activated medical alert systems and wearable safety devices for in-home care.

Withings - Develops connected health devices like smart scales and blood pressure monitors for daily home use.

Tunstall Group - Delivers 24/7 telecare and home monitoring solutions for elderly and chronically ill individuals.

Connect America - Supplies personal emergency response systems designed to support aging in place through smart home tech. Mytrex Inc. - Offers advanced emergency alert devices with automatic fall detection for home safety monitoring.

Recent Developments:



In April 2025, the launch of a new healthcare and consumer electronics brand- CORVELL was announced by Baby & Mom Retail, a leading House of Brands in India specializing in baby care, skincare, pet care, and bedding solutions. This marks the company's sixth brand addition alongside NEWISH, OYOBABY, REDCOP, AMORITE for Pets, and GADDA CO. (Source:

In July 2025, to launch KeeboHealth, a connected health platform that merges real-time monitoring, AI analytics, and patient-centric care to prevent cardiovascular events across India, in a bold move to combat India's growing cardiac health crisis, OMRON Healthcare, a global leader in home health monitoring, has partnered with AI-powered cardiac care company Tricog Health. KeeboHealth includes OMRON's range of connected home devices, like weighing scales, ECG-based blood pressure monitors, and other smart tools, with Tricog's AI engine. (Source: )

Smart Home Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Product



Smart Glucose Monitoring System

Medical Device Alert Systems

Smart Cardiac Monitoring System Others

By Technology



Wired Wireless

By Application



Health Status Monitoring Fall Prevention and Detection

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

