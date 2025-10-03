Bihar: Women Beneficiaries Get Assistance Under Mahila Rozgar Yojana, Thank Govt
Many Jeevika Didis in Bihar's Begusarai district received the funds in their accounts. They expressed their happiness upon receiving the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and said that they will start their own businesses with this money.
A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS, sharing their joy and elation. They expressed gratitude to the government and said that this would motivate them and many others like them to initiate self-employment.
Some said they would use the money to buy sewing machines and do sewing and embroidery work, while others said they would open grocery stores and pursue business. A few expressed interest in animal husbandry.
A beneficiary named Asha said: "We are receiving financial assistance of Rs 10,000 rupees from the government. This is a lot for a poor family. I will use this money to start a business. I thank the government very much for this support."
Gudiya Devi, another beneficiary said: "The government is launching many schemes aimed at the poor and is helping us. With the money the government has given us, we will earn our livelihood and expand our business. My dream was to open a sewing machine shop; now the money from this scheme will help us open one."
Pooja Devi said: "I am happy to receive Rs 10,000. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has provided us with the money for employment. This will be a huge help. I will open a shop and will use this money to expand my business. I am very grateful to the government for this financial assistance."
Beneficiaries Bina Devi and Manju Devi also praised the scheme. One said she will buy cattle with the money while the other said she runs a shop and will use this money to expand it.
