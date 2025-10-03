Singapore Hosts Zheng He 620Th Anniversary Gala, Inaugural Pan-Pacific Maritime Silk Road Culture, Tourism & Trade Forum

EINPresswire/ -- A three-day celebration commemorating the 620th anniversary of Admiral Zheng He’s voyages brought together diplomats, scholars and business leaders from over a dozen countries to Singapore from Sept. 25-27, marking a high-profile effort to leverage historical ties for modern cooperation.The “Zheng He 620 Mid-Autumn Gala and Inaugural Pan-Pacific Maritime Silk Road Forum on Culture, Tourism and Trade,” organized by the International Zheng He Society, centered on the theme “Embracing ASEAN, Connecting the World.” The event series aimed to build cross-border partnerships while drawing on the legacy of the 15th-century Chinese explorer whose expeditions symbolized peaceful diplomacy and trade.More than 200 attendees—including ambassadors, diplomats , academics and corporate leaders—gathered at the Pan Pacific Hotel on Sept. 25 for the opening gala, “A Night of Cultural Odyssey.” The evening opened with a traditional Sichuan opera face-changing performance. In his opening remarks, Mr Chan Soo Sen, former Minister of State, emphasized that Zheng He’s achievements transcended maritime exploration. “What deserves remembrance are those who persevered with spirit and determination to create history,” he said, congratulating the society on reaching new milestones.Dr. Lucia Lu Zhang, president of the International Zheng He Society, said Zheng He’s legacy of peaceful diplomacy and trade cooperation aligns closely with contemporary globalization. She outlined the society’s initiatives, including forums held in Malacca, Singapore, Sydney and Oman that promote cultural exchange and international dialogue. Current projects include a 3D animated film “Zheng He’s Fantastical Journey,” an immersive exhibition titled “Mirror in the Legend” and a multimedia museum designed to transform the historical figure into a globally recognized cultural brand.Mr Teng Theng Dar, Singapore’s former ambassador to Oman, underscored the practical relevance of Zheng He’s legacy for modern trade and cultural exchange, calling for nations to draw on historical wisdom to build mutual trust and sustainable prosperity.The gala featured an awards ceremony recognizing individuals who have advanced Zheng He’s maritime Silk Road heritage. Dr. Zhang presented the “Qilin Friendship Ambassador Award” to attending ambassadors, along with the “Zheng He Maritime Silk Road Captain Award,” “Navigator Award,” “Cornerstone Award” and “Cultural Contribution Award.”Entertainment included traditional Chinese dance performed by Westwood Primary School students, an excerpt from the “Ramayana” titled “Golden Deer” by the Little Golden Microphone Theatre Troupe, and classic songs performed by Teresa Teng tribute artist Xiao Wan. The event also premiered promotional materials for “Mirror in the Legend,” produced by D’Star Moving Pictures and Fizz Dragon, and the 3D animation “Zheng He’s Fantastical Journey,” a joint production by Singapore’s MM2 Asia, Sparky Animation and D’STAR Moving Pictures.The forum on Sept. 26 convened diplomats, scholars and industry leaders on “Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning” and “Expanding Horizons – Enterprises Venturing Abroad”. Dr. Zhang delivered a keynote analyzing connections between Zheng He’s voyages and Asian civilization. Former Asian Civilisations Museum director Mr Kennie Ting presented on the monsoon trade networks, while other speakers included Singapore General Hospital CEO Tan Hiang Khoon and marine archaeologist Ben Rongen. Topics ranged from traditional theater’s role in Asian civilization to modern applications of historical trade networks. Apart from the diplomats and ambassadors, the forum was graced by Professor Tan Eng Chye, President of National University of Singapore, Dato Sri Dr Goh Bak Heng BBM (L). President of Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan.The series concluded on Sept. 27 with site visits to Malaysia’s Iskandar economic zone and the IBTEC industrial park, where officials from the Iskandar regional government, Forest City and the Johor Bahru Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry outlined development strategies for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.The event demonstrated how historical cultural assets can be transformed into drivers of contemporary international cooperation, injecting fresh momentum into regional connectivity and global development partnerships.

