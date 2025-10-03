Unusual Machines Stock Rallies 10% After Company Wins Defense Drone Order From Red Cat

Unusual Machines Inc. (UMAC) announced on Friday that it has secured a new $800,000 contract from fellow drone technology company Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT).

The agreement includes delivery of multiple advanced components that will be integrated into Red Cat's FANG drone platform, a system designed for military and government use.

Following the announcement, Unusual Machines' stock traded over 8% higher in Friday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bullish' territory amid 'high' message volume levels.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.