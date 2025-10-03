Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Unusual Machines Stock Rallies 10% After Company Wins Defense Drone Order From Red Cat

Unusual Machines Stock Rallies 10% After Company Wins Defense Drone Order From Red Cat


2025-10-03 10:10:41
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Unusual Machines Inc. (UMAC) announced on Friday that it has secured a new $800,000 contract from fellow drone technology company Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT).

The agreement includes delivery of multiple advanced components that will be integrated into Red Cat's FANG drone platform, a system designed for military and government use. 

Following the announcement, Unusual Machines' stock traded over 8% higher in Friday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'bullish' territory amid 'high' message volume levels. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN03102025007385015968ID1110146977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search