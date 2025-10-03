SOCAR And Uniper Reaffirm Commitment To European Energy Ssecurity

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The 9th meeting of the Coordination Committee between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Germany's energy company Uniper was held recently.

Azernews reports, according to a statement from SOCAR that the meeting opened with remarks from SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Uniper SE's Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Poppinga, and Germany's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dr. Ralf Horlemann.

Following the opening speeches, SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva delivered the keynote address.

The speakers highlighted the ongoing success of the long-term and mutually beneficial partnership between SOCAR and Uniper. They emphasized the strategic importance of their joint projects in strengthening Europe's energy security. Special attention was given to the continued efforts to expand cooperation between the two companies across various areas.

Presentations were also delivered on key topics including the SOCAR–Uniper partnership, the current status of the Southern Gas Corridor, European energy policy and emerging trends, energy transition, sustainability, decarbonization, public relations, and human resources strategies. These sessions sparked constructive discussions among participants.

The meeting also underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in the areas of communication and corporate social responsibility.

At the conclusion of the event, SOCAR and Uniper signed a new Cooperation Program covering the years 2025–2026.