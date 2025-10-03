403
KDA Chief: Conf. Imperative To Boost Scientific Expertise
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayoub Khaddaj
BEIRUT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Dental Association (KDA) President Dr. Saad Al-Shammari affirmed on Friday the importance of partaking in medical conferences to enhance scientific experience of dentists.
Al-Shammari, also assistant secretary-general for organizational affairs in the GCC states at the Arab Dental Federation (ADF), made the statement to KUNA on the sidelines of participation of the 32nd Beirut International Dental Conference (BIDM).
He stressed KDA keenness on taking part in this congress and its associated exhibition to share knowledge and be aware of updates in diverse fields.
Al-Shammari said the Kuwaiti association is working on social, professional and educational axes.
Kuwait will host the second KDA national conference on November 20 that includes only Kuwaiti lecturers to support "our" scientific cadres, he noted.
Speaking to KUNA, ADF secretary general and head of Oman Dental Society Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Ezri underlined the significance of partaking in medical and scientific conferences for communication and cooperation among varied syndicates.
Attending such conferences helps dentists keep pace with accelerating developments in some fields, he added.
The Arab region is rich in medical scientific competencies and expertise that should be invested in advancing dental services, as well as in education, training, and research, he pointed out.
The conference is featuring 140 lecturers from 20 Arab and Western countries to highlight the latest medical expertise in this field. (end)
