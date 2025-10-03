Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK: Police Accidentally Shot A Victim In Manchester Attack


2025-10-03 10:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Octr 3 (KUNA) - The British police declared on Friday accidental shot of one, who died, of the two victims, in their attempts to bring under control an attack on a Manchester synagogue.
Greater Manchester police said in a statement this injury may have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end.
British authorities revealed the attacker's name as 35-year-old Jihad al-Shamie, a British national of Syrian origin. He stabbed and killed people at the entrance of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Machester before being shot dead at the scene by police. (end)
