Albumin Market Size Poised To Reach USD 8.95 Billion By 2030, Driven By Impressive 6.4% CAGR: AMR


2025-10-03 10:01:21
EINPresswire/ -- The prevalence of diseases and life-threatening conditions such as hypoalbuminemia, burns, trauma, liver cirrhosis, and cardiac surgeries significantly propel the growth of the albumin market. The surge in shock and burn cases is anticipated to drive demand for albumin, particularly as a vital volume expander during burn shock resuscitation and for correcting hypoalbuminemia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an alarming statistic reveals that approximately 11 million individuals endure burn wounds annually. This underscores the critical role albumin plays in addressing the medical consequences of such incidents. The market's growth is closely tied to its indispensability in therapeutic interventions, especially in scenarios involving trauma, burns, and shock, highlighting its crucial role in modern healthcare.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Albumin Market Size was Valued at ๐๐๐ ๐.๐๐ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐๐๐๐, and is Anticipated to Garner ๐๐๐ ๐.๐๐ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐๐, registering a ๐๐๐๐ ๐จ๐ ๐.๐% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

๐๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐๐ง๐ข๐๐ฌ

โข Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc
โข Thermo Fisher Scientific
โข Ventria Bioscience
โข Baxter International Inc.
โข China Biologic Products, Inc.
โข Merck KGaA
โข Novozymes
โข Octapharma AG
โข CSL Limited
โข Grifols, S.A.

๐๐ฅ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ ๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: -

The global albumin market is analysed across type, application and region.

By type, the human serum albumin segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost two-thirds of the global albumin market and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the widespread use and diverse applications of human serum albumin in various medical interventions. As a critical component of blood plasma, human serum albumin finds extensive utilization in therapeutic treatments, including fluid resuscitation, wound healing, and the management of hypoalbuminemia. Its compatibility.

By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting two-fifths of the global albumin market and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing recognition of albumin's therapeutic benefits across diverse medical applications. Its role in addressing critical health challenges such as liver diseases, trauma, and surgical interventions and ability to maintain fluid balance, transport crucial substances, and mitigate protein deficiencies underscores its significance in therapeutic treatments. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts continue to unveil new therapeutic applications for albumin, further propelling its demand.

By sales channel, the B2B segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting almost three-fifths of the global albumin market, owing to increased collaborations and partnerships among pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The B2B model facilitates bulk purchases, ensuring a steady supply of albumin for research, manufacturing, and development activities, thus driving market growth.โฏHowever, the B2C segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period owing to direct sale of products from a business (such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies) to individual consumers or end-users. This approach enhances market accessibility, fosters customer engagement, and potentially leads to increased sales and market share, as businesses establish direct connections with end-users in the dynamic albumin market.โฏ

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global albumin market revenue, owing to growing access to advanced technologies and a well-developed network of healthcare & research facilities. In addition, the growing aging population and high incidence of diseased conditions owing to surgical interventions, contribute to the sustained demand for albumin products. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure development, rising awareness about albumin applications, a surge in surgical procedures, and growing initiatives taken by key players by adopting new strategies.

Key Findings of The Study

โข By type, the human serum albumin segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.
โข On the basis of application type, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.
โข Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ฌ๐๐๐ซ๐๐ก ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฎ ๐๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐๐๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฎ๐๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
โข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
โข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
โข What are the trends of this market?
โข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
โข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
โข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
โข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?
โข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
โข Which region has more opportunities?

๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค

โข North America
(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
โข Europe
(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
โข Asia-Pacific
(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
โข LAMEA
(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

๐๐๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐ฌ

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โMarket Research Reportsโ and โBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

