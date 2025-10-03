403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Albumin Market Size Poised To Reach USD 8.95 Billion By 2030, Driven By Impressive 6.4% CAGR: AMR
EINPresswire/ -- The prevalence of diseases and life-threatening conditions such as hypoalbuminemia, burns, trauma, liver cirrhosis, and cardiac surgeries significantly propel the growth of the albumin market. The surge in shock and burn cases is anticipated to drive demand for albumin, particularly as a vital volume expander during burn shock resuscitation and for correcting hypoalbuminemia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an alarming statistic reveals that approximately 11 million individuals endure burn wounds annually. This underscores the critical role albumin plays in addressing the medical consequences of such incidents. The market's growth is closely tied to its indispensability in therapeutic interventions, especially in scenarios involving trauma, burns, and shock, highlighting its crucial role in modern healthcare.
Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Albumin Market Size was Valued at ๐๐๐ ๐.๐๐ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐๐๐๐, and is Anticipated to Garner ๐๐๐ ๐.๐๐ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐๐, registering a ๐๐๐๐ ๐จ๐ ๐.๐% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.
๐๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ ๐๐๐ ๐๐๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ซ๐๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐ฌ ๐๐๐ซ๐:
๐๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐๐ง๐ข๐๐ฌ
โข Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc
โข Thermo Fisher Scientific
โข Ventria Bioscience
โข Baxter International Inc.
โข China Biologic Products, Inc.
โข Merck KGaA
โข Novozymes
โข Octapharma AG
โข CSL Limited
โข Grifols, S.A.
๐๐ฅ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ ๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: -
The global albumin market is analysed across type, application and region.
By type, the human serum albumin segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost two-thirds of the global albumin market and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the widespread use and diverse applications of human serum albumin in various medical interventions. As a critical component of blood plasma, human serum albumin finds extensive utilization in therapeutic treatments, including fluid resuscitation, wound healing, and the management of hypoalbuminemia. Its compatibility.
By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting two-fifths of the global albumin market and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing recognition of albumin's therapeutic benefits across diverse medical applications. Its role in addressing critical health challenges such as liver diseases, trauma, and surgical interventions and ability to maintain fluid balance, transport crucial substances, and mitigate protein deficiencies underscores its significance in therapeutic treatments. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts continue to unveil new therapeutic applications for albumin, further propelling its demand.
By sales channel, the B2B segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting almost three-fifths of the global albumin market, owing to increased collaborations and partnerships among pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The B2B model facilitates bulk purchases, ensuring a steady supply of albumin for research, manufacturing, and development activities, thus driving market growth.โฏHowever, the B2C segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period owing to direct sale of products from a business (such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies) to individual consumers or end-users. This approach enhances market accessibility, fosters customer engagement, and potentially leads to increased sales and market share, as businesses establish direct connections with end-users in the dynamic albumin market.โฏ
By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global albumin market revenue, owing to growing access to advanced technologies and a well-developed network of healthcare & research facilities. In addition, the growing aging population and high incidence of diseased conditions owing to surgical interventions, contribute to the sustained demand for albumin products. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure development, rising awareness about albumin applications, a surge in surgical procedures, and growing initiatives taken by key players by adopting new strategies.
๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐ก๐๐ฌ๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ ๐๐๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:
Key Findings of The Study
โข By type, the human serum albumin segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.
โข On the basis of application type, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.
โข Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
๐๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ฌ๐๐๐ซ๐๐ก ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฎ ๐๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐๐๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฎ๐๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:
โข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
โข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
โข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
โข What are the trends of this market?
โข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
โข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
โข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
โข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?
โข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
โข Which region has more opportunities?
๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค
โข North America
(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
โข Europe
(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
โข Asia-Pacific
(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
โข LAMEA
(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)
๐๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ญ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:
David Correa
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
...
๐๐๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐ฌ
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โMarket Research Reportsโ and โBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Albumin Market Size was Valued at ๐๐๐ ๐.๐๐ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐๐๐๐, and is Anticipated to Garner ๐๐๐ ๐.๐๐ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐๐, registering a ๐๐๐๐ ๐จ๐ ๐.๐% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.
๐๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ ๐๐๐ ๐๐๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ซ๐๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐ฌ ๐๐๐ซ๐:
๐๐จ๐ฉ ๐๐ฅ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐๐ง๐ข๐๐ฌ
โข Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc
โข Thermo Fisher Scientific
โข Ventria Bioscience
โข Baxter International Inc.
โข China Biologic Products, Inc.
โข Merck KGaA
โข Novozymes
โข Octapharma AG
โข CSL Limited
โข Grifols, S.A.
๐๐ฅ๐๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ ๐ฆ๐๐ง๐ญ๐๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: -
The global albumin market is analysed across type, application and region.
By type, the human serum albumin segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost two-thirds of the global albumin market and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the widespread use and diverse applications of human serum albumin in various medical interventions. As a critical component of blood plasma, human serum albumin finds extensive utilization in therapeutic treatments, including fluid resuscitation, wound healing, and the management of hypoalbuminemia. Its compatibility.
By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting two-fifths of the global albumin market and is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing recognition of albumin's therapeutic benefits across diverse medical applications. Its role in addressing critical health challenges such as liver diseases, trauma, and surgical interventions and ability to maintain fluid balance, transport crucial substances, and mitigate protein deficiencies underscores its significance in therapeutic treatments. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts continue to unveil new therapeutic applications for albumin, further propelling its demand.
By sales channel, the B2B segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting almost three-fifths of the global albumin market, owing to increased collaborations and partnerships among pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The B2B model facilitates bulk purchases, ensuring a steady supply of albumin for research, manufacturing, and development activities, thus driving market growth.โฏHowever, the B2C segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period owing to direct sale of products from a business (such as pharmaceutical and biotech companies) to individual consumers or end-users. This approach enhances market accessibility, fosters customer engagement, and potentially leads to increased sales and market share, as businesses establish direct connections with end-users in the dynamic albumin market.โฏ
By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global albumin market revenue, owing to growing access to advanced technologies and a well-developed network of healthcare & research facilities. In addition, the growing aging population and high incidence of diseased conditions owing to surgical interventions, contribute to the sustained demand for albumin products. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure development, rising awareness about albumin applications, a surge in surgical procedures, and growing initiatives taken by key players by adopting new strategies.
๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐๐ก๐๐ฌ๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ ๐๐๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:
Key Findings of The Study
โข By type, the human serum albumin segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.
โข On the basis of application type, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.
โข Region-wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
๐๐ฎ๐ซ ๐๐๐ซ๐ค๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ฌ๐๐๐ซ๐๐ก ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฎ ๐๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐๐๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐๐ ๐๐ฎ๐๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:
โข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?
โข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?
โข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?
โข What are the trends of this market?
โข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?
โข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?
โข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?
โข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?
โข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?
โข Which region has more opportunities?
๐๐ฒ ๐๐๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค
โข North America
(U.S., Canada, Mexico)
โข Europe
(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
โข Asia-Pacific
(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
โข LAMEA
(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)
๐๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐๐๐ญ ๐๐๐ญ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:
David Correa
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
...
๐๐๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐ฌ
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โMarket Research Reportsโ and โBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information โas isโ without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment