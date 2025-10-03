Angola Seeks To Award 60 Concessions By Year-End Through Licensing Drive

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, October 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

On the back of its multi-year licensing round launched in 2019, Angola is positioned to award 60 concessions by the end of 2025. Speaking at African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025, Alcides Andrade, Executive Administrator at the National Oil, Gas & Biofuels Agency (ANPG), explained that the country has already reached its target of awarding 50 concessions through its annual licensing drive and direct negotiation program and is now pursuing additional licenses to drive production.

“Since 2024, we have awarded more than 20 blocks. This has amounted to more than 50 blocks. We see the potential to award up to 60 concessions by the end of this year. This has been a result of licensing rounds and direct negotiation,” he explained.

Backed by a six-year licensing strategy and strengthened fiscal policies, the ANPG is steering Angola into a new phase of investment and growth. The regulator has positioned the country as a top African destination for upstream spending, with $70 billion in capital expenditure anticipated over the next five years.

“We have acted to bring additional reforms to incentivize investment in exploration. We are working with the investment community to progress exploration onshore. There are a few operators who have either drilled wells or working towards drilling next year. Over the next five year, Angola is expecting to see up to $70 billion invested in the country,” Andrade stated.

With a goal to sustain production above one million barrels per day, Angola has seen a wave of project milestones in 2025 as operators move to maximize resources across offshore basins. Andrade shared that“Agogo, Begonia and CLOV Phase 3 all started production this year.”

Meanwhile, on the gas front, ANPG is advancing the country's Gas Master Plan to unlock non-associated reserves. The New Gas Consortium is set to bring Angola's first non-associated gas project – Quiluma and Maboqueiro – online in late-2025, laying the foundation for a diversified energy mix. A new discovery at Block 1/14 further underscores the potential of Angola's offshore gas resources, highlighting the growing importance of gas in the country's energy future.

“We have seen a lot of progress on our first non-associated gas project, set to deliver first gas at the end of the year. We believe that we have more than 38 trillion cubic feet of gas potential in the country. We have a lot of studies ongoing to evaluate that potential. We are also delivering on associated gas. There is a lot of potential in currently producing oil blocks, so we are looking at how can incentivize operators to monetize that gas,” Andrade added.

Alcides Andrade, Executive Administrator at the National Oil, Gas & Biofuels Agency (ANPG)



