403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Galderma India Onboards Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh As Brand Ambassadors For Cetaphil Baby
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 1st October 2025: Cetaphil, the globally trusted brand for sensitive skin, has announced celebrity couple Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors for Cetaphil Baby, a range of products centred around baby skincare. The couple - adoring parents of two young kids - will be seen endorsing the Cetaphil Baby across all platforms.
In todayâ€TMs evolving Indian households, parenting is no longer just a motherâ€TMs domain. Fathers are stepping up as equal partners in nurturing and decision-making, reflecting the evolving spirit of co-parenting. Couples like Rohit and Ritika exemplify this modern philosophy, proudly embracing â€œParenting ki Nayi Paramparaâ€ - a progressive shift towards shared responsibility and deeper family bonding.
Speaking on the partnership, Rohit Sharma, Indian Cricketer and Captain of the Indian ODI Team, represented by RISE Worldwide, said, â€œGiven my crazy travel and training schedule, I have little time to spend at home with the kids. I make it a point that when Iâ€TMm at home, I participate wholly in all activities with the kids, be it fun or caring. When Cetaphil Baby told us about how young parents are sharing the load of nurturing their babies, it perfectly resonated with our reality as a couple and as parents. We have been using Cetaphil Baby for both our kids.â€
Ritika Sajdeh added, â€œIâ€TMm very particular about what goes on my babyâ€TMs skin. And I have always trusted Cetaphil Baby since it was recommended by my pediatrician too. Baby skin is so delicate; we need to be even more certain that the products used on it are both safe and effective. Thatâ€TMs why when Cetaphil Baby approached us, we were more than happy to partner with them in their purpose of bringing good baby skin care to more and more homes.â€
Raghavendra Sadashiva, Managing Director, Galderma India & South Asia said, â€œAt Galderma, our vision is Advancing dermatology for every skin story. This is especially important when we are talking about Babyâ€TMs skin. Thatâ€TMs why Cetaphil Baby formulations are dermatologically tested1 and pediatrician recommended2. Weâ€TMre delighted to welcome Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh to the Cetaphil Baby family. They truly embody the spirit of modern co-parenting by sharing responsibilities and prioritising their childâ€TMs well-being. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire parents across India to embrace co-parenting while choosing safe, trusted, and pediatrician-recommended2 skincare for their little ones.â€
Cetaphil Baby range of products has been in India for the last several years, winning the trust of parents and pediatricians alike. They provide a 5-fold protection for baby's skin.1,3. This Dermatologically tested1 and pediatrician recommended2 range is crafted to keep babiesâ€TM delicate skin soft and moisturised.1
The range of products extends from Baby Bathing Bar, to Wash and Shampoos, Lotions, and Diaper Cream, Massage Oil etc. They are available across baby speciality stores, general stores, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms.
References:
1 Galderma Data on File: Cetaphil Baby Master Claims Document â€“ ]
2 Pediatrician recommended for Cetaphil Baby products as per IQVIA prescription MAT DEC '24 data
3 Not applicable for Cetaphil Baby Mild Bar
In todayâ€TMs evolving Indian households, parenting is no longer just a motherâ€TMs domain. Fathers are stepping up as equal partners in nurturing and decision-making, reflecting the evolving spirit of co-parenting. Couples like Rohit and Ritika exemplify this modern philosophy, proudly embracing â€œParenting ki Nayi Paramparaâ€ - a progressive shift towards shared responsibility and deeper family bonding.
Speaking on the partnership, Rohit Sharma, Indian Cricketer and Captain of the Indian ODI Team, represented by RISE Worldwide, said, â€œGiven my crazy travel and training schedule, I have little time to spend at home with the kids. I make it a point that when Iâ€TMm at home, I participate wholly in all activities with the kids, be it fun or caring. When Cetaphil Baby told us about how young parents are sharing the load of nurturing their babies, it perfectly resonated with our reality as a couple and as parents. We have been using Cetaphil Baby for both our kids.â€
Ritika Sajdeh added, â€œIâ€TMm very particular about what goes on my babyâ€TMs skin. And I have always trusted Cetaphil Baby since it was recommended by my pediatrician too. Baby skin is so delicate; we need to be even more certain that the products used on it are both safe and effective. Thatâ€TMs why when Cetaphil Baby approached us, we were more than happy to partner with them in their purpose of bringing good baby skin care to more and more homes.â€
Raghavendra Sadashiva, Managing Director, Galderma India & South Asia said, â€œAt Galderma, our vision is Advancing dermatology for every skin story. This is especially important when we are talking about Babyâ€TMs skin. Thatâ€TMs why Cetaphil Baby formulations are dermatologically tested1 and pediatrician recommended2. Weâ€TMre delighted to welcome Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh to the Cetaphil Baby family. They truly embody the spirit of modern co-parenting by sharing responsibilities and prioritising their childâ€TMs well-being. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire parents across India to embrace co-parenting while choosing safe, trusted, and pediatrician-recommended2 skincare for their little ones.â€
Cetaphil Baby range of products has been in India for the last several years, winning the trust of parents and pediatricians alike. They provide a 5-fold protection for baby's skin.1,3. This Dermatologically tested1 and pediatrician recommended2 range is crafted to keep babiesâ€TM delicate skin soft and moisturised.1
The range of products extends from Baby Bathing Bar, to Wash and Shampoos, Lotions, and Diaper Cream, Massage Oil etc. They are available across baby speciality stores, general stores, pharmacies and e-commerce platforms.
References:
1 Galderma Data on File: Cetaphil Baby Master Claims Document â€“ ]
2 Pediatrician recommended for Cetaphil Baby products as per IQVIA prescription MAT DEC '24 data
3 Not applicable for Cetaphil Baby Mild Bar
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment