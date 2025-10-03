Peer To Peer Network ($PTOP, $PTOPD) Enters The AI Arena: Introducing The New PTOP Intelligence Labs

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Advancing A new growth opportunities in AI and enterprise automation through the formation of PTOP Intelligence Labs"Peer to Peer Network, Inc. ($PTOP, $PTOPD) has finalized a joint venture agreement with INS Digital Intelligence ("INS") to establish a new division called PTOP Intelligence Labs. This new division will focus on developing proprietary artificial intelligence solutions for various business functions, including B2B marketing, sales automation, and data capture, combining PTOP's platform expertise with INS's AI development capabilities.

The Next Chapter in Business Innovation

While many companies discuss the future of artificial intelligence, market leaders are defined by decisive action. It is with this commitment to execution that Peer to Peer Network, Inc. ($PTOP, $PTOPD) proudly announces a definitive joint venture with INS Digital Intelligence, capitalizing on a high-value opportunity in the B2B technology sector.

This strategic partnership marks the creation of a new, forward-thinking division: PTOP Intelligence Labs . This article will examine the implications of this strategic move for the company, its clients, and its investors as PTOP embarks on the next chapter of its innovation journey.

A Strategic Alliance: Combining Platform Expertise with AI Prowess

In today's dynamic technology sector, the most powerful innovations arise from strategic collaboration. The formation of PTOP Intelligence Labs is a testament to this principle, born from a definitive joint venture agreement between two synergistic entities: Peer to Peer Network, Inc. (PTOP) and INS Digital Intelligence (“INS”) .

The core value of this alliance lies in its fusion of complementary strengths. It combines PTOP's established and innovative platform expertise with INS's specialized AI product development capabilities. This synergy creates a powerful engine for developing proprietary, high-impact artificial intelligence solutions designed to address critical business needs.

The primary mission of PTOP Intelligence Labs will be to develop cutting-edge AI solutions focused on:

. B2B marketing

. Communications

. Data capture

. Audience behavior analysis

. Sales automation

. Administrative functions

This focused approach positions the new division to deliver tangible, market-ready products that enhance efficiency and drive results for B2B clients, backed by a clear and ambitious strategic vision.

The Vision: Driving Value and Scalable Revenue in the B2B Market

Visionary leadership is crucial for navigating competitive markets and identifying new growth opportunities. The launch of PTOP Intelligence Labs represents a clear and decisive strategic direction for PTOP, aimed at creating sustainable, long-term value.

This strategy is articulated by PTOP CEO Josh Sodaitis, who sees the new division as a pivotal step in the company's evolution.“I believe that this new division of the company will add value for investors, accelerate our path to scalable revenue, and position us nicely in the AI-driven B2B solutions market. We're excited to begin execution immediately and deliver tangible capabilities to our clients. Derek is a motivated, passionate, and extremely capable individual. Aside from overseeing this new division.”

Based on this vision, the primary objectives for the new division are threefold:

. Value for Investors: The venture is strategically designed to enhance shareholder value by tapping into the high-growth AI sector and developing new, proprietary revenue streams.

. Accelerated Revenue Growth: By commercializing AI solutions for the B2B market, the division aims to significantly speed up the company's journey toward achieving scalable and predictable revenue.

. Market Positioning: The initiative is engineered to establish PTOP as a key player in the competitive AI-driven B2B solutions space, delivering tangible and innovative capabilities to a growing client base.

True to the CEO's word on immediate execution, this strategic vision is already being translated into tangible action.

Hitting the Ground Running: Immediate Execution and Upcoming Milestones

A powerful vision requires equally powerful execution. PTOP is demonstrating its commitment to this new venture with immediate action, ensuring that PTOP Intelligence Labs moves from concept to operation with speed and purpose. The company has already established a clear roadmap for the coming weeks, signaling a period of rapid development and client engagement.

Immediate Action Plan:

1. Onboard the inaugural clients for PTOP Intelligence Labs, beginning the process of delivering tangible value and building a strong foundation of early adopters.

2. Launch refreshed website pages and marketing assets to publicly introduce the new division and clearly communicate its capabilities and offerings.

3. Begin pilot projects focused on communications automation, customer behavior analytics, and back-office AI tools, translating the division's mission into practical, results-oriented initiatives.

This swift execution sets a tone of momentum and provides a direct bridge from strategic planning to real-world progress, reflecting the leadership's broader outlook on the company's trajectory.

A Message to Stakeholders: Momentum, Milestones, and the Road Ahead

In a direct message to shareholders and stakeholders, Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis reflected on the company's recent progress and outlined the immense potential that lies ahead. His comments underscore a period of significant achievement and set the stage for accelerated growth.

"We are now on the cusp of a tremendous wave of progress, having cleared one of our biggest milestones with FINRA. That hurdle was a major step, and with it behind us, shareholders can expect a rapid pace of achievements and announcements. PTOP Intelligence Labs has now been secured under a signed contract, which means it is officially moving forward. The rapid pace at which we are securing revenue-generating clients will surprise many, and our first announcements on that front will come much sooner than anyone expects. For those joining our shareholder family for the first time, this marks one of the most exciting entry points in PTOP's history. The momentum building over this next quarter will, in my opinion, feel like a dream come true, as our vision translates into measurable results. Now is the time to watch closely as we take PTOP to the next level. Every commitment I made when stepping into this role as CEO is coming to fruition, and we are now positioned to scale in a way that will showcase the true value of this company. In the very near future, I'll be sharing exciting updates about our flagship product, MOBICARD, as well."

This statement provides several key takeaways for stakeholders:

. A Major Hurdle Cleared: The resolution of the FINRA milestone is a critical catalyst, unlocking the potential for a "rapid pace of achievements" and operational progress.

. Accelerated Client Acquisition: The company is securing revenue-generating clients quickly, with significant announcements expected "much sooner than anyone expects."

. An Exciting Entry Point: The current moment is highlighted as one of the most opportune times in the company's history for new shareholders to get involved.

. Commitment to the Vision: The CEO affirms that his strategic commitments are "coming to fruition," signaling that the company is now fully positioned to scale effectively.

. Spotlight on the Flagship: Alongside this major new venture, the company remains focused on its core business, with exciting updates on its flagship product, MOBICARD , forthcoming.

The overall outlook is one of strong momentum, driven by strategic execution and a clear commitment to delivering on the company's long-term vision.

About PTOP: Pioneering Digital Engagement

Peer to Peer Network, Inc. ($PTOP, $PTOPD) is a technology-driven company focused on developing disruptive solutions that enhance digital engagement and business operations. PTOP is committed to scaling its core platforms, MOBICARD a digital business card available in your app stores, while advancing new growth opportunities in AI and enterprise automation through the formation of PTOP Intelligence Labs.