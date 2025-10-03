Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tens Of Thousands Perform Friday Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque


2025-10-03 09:05:43
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupying troops' limitations at the gates of the Old City and the mosque, tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
In occupied Jerusalem, 45,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department.
By halting worshipers at the gates of the Old City and blocking their path to the mosque, the occupation troops implemented limitations on their ability to reach Al-Aqsa, according to Palestinian media.

MENAFN03102025000117011021ID1110146695

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search