Tens Of Thousands Perform Friday Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupying troops' limitations at the gates of the Old City and the mosque, tens of thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.In occupied Jerusalem, 45,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department.By halting worshipers at the gates of the Old City and blocking their path to the mosque, the occupation troops implemented limitations on their ability to reach Al-Aqsa, according to Palestinian media.