Russian Troops Increase Number Of Missile And Drone Attacks In South - Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The enemy has increased the number of missile strikes by 47%. It carried out a total of 34 missile strikes in September, compared to only 23 in August,” he said.

Additionally, Voloshyn reported that the number of Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles used more than doubled. While there were 439 strikes in August, that number increased to 916 in September. The number of FPV drones used has also increased.

“In addition, the enemy has significantly increased the number of FPV drones. In August, there were 16,351, and in September, there were almost 20,000 - 19,586 FPV drones,” the spokesman added.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy used FPV drones 7,500 times in August in the Kherson region, and in September, their number exceeded 8,200. In Zaporizhzhia, 8,200 such attacks were recorded in August, and in September, there were more than 11,000.

"In addition, the enemy has increased the use of unguided air missiles, in particular against settlements located on the right bank of the Dnipro River. In the south, the enemy used a total of 1,642 unguided air missiles in September, and their number increased slightly in the Prydniprovske sector. In particular, while in August he used 1,120 such missiles, in September there were already 1,250," the spokesman said.

Instead, he noted that the number of loitering munitions had decreased slightly: the use of Lancet-type munitions had fallen by about a third. In addition, in September, the enemy used 247 guided aerial bombs and about 100 Lancet-type munitions.

As reported by Ukrinform, 162 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline yesterday, October 2.

The photo is provided by V. Voloshyn