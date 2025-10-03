Johannes Petry

CSGR Research Fellow, University of Warwick

I am a political economist researching the changing dynamics of financial globalisation and its impact on the global norms, institutions and governance that underpin the global economy. His main focus is thereby on the and internationalisation of China's financial system and how China contests the liberal global financial order, the role of market infrastructures in the politics global finance, and how post-crisis transformation of the global financial system such as the rise of East Asia, the BRICs or new financial actors impact the global economic order.

Currently, I am a Postdoctoral Researcher at Goethe University Frankfurt and a Research Fellow at the Centre for the Study of Globalisation & Regionalisation (CSGR), University of Warwick. I am also the Principal Investigator of the DFG-funded StateCapFinance research project. By situating capital markets within their institutional context, this research project proposes a theory-led comparative analysis of financialization processes across emerging markets that explores whether capital markets in state capitalist economies function differently, fulfil a different socio-economic role, and lead to different societal outcomes than 'global' capital markets. To achieve this objective, the project investigates capital markets in six increasingly financialised state-capitalist economies: Brazil, China, India, Russia, South Africa and South Korea (BRICSS).

Previously, I was an IRC Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the SCRIPTS Centre of Excellence, Lecturer at Freie Universität Berlin as well as an ESRC Doctoral Research Fellow and PhD Candidate in International Political Economy at the University of Warwick. In my PhD project, I researched the development and organisation of Chinese capital markets, focusing on the role that (stock and derivative) exchanges and financial infrastructures play as crucial actors in processes of capital market development. Building on this research, during my SCRIPTS postdoc I investigated whether and how China contests the liberal global financial order – focusing on Chinese capital markets, their increasing internationalisation and gradual integration into global finance.

I am also a co-founder of the Warwick Critical Finance Group, a Management Committee member of the 'China in Europe' COST-Action Research Network, a Steering Committee member of the International Political Economy Working Group at the German Political Science Association (DVPW).

