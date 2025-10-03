Dipangkar Dutta

Professor of Nuclear Physics, Mississippi State University

Dr. Dipankar Dutta is a Professor in the Department of Physics & Astronomy at Mississippi State University. His research is focused on precision measurement of fundamental properties of nucleons. These studies seek to understand the internal structure of hadrons in terms of the underlying quark and gluon degrees of freedom of Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD). Most of this research is carried out at Jefferson Lab (JLab) in Newport News, VA in search of signatures of QCD in nuclei. His research program also includes precision tests of fundamental symmetries and the Standard Model, which constitute experimental searches for new forces beyond the four included in the Standard Model.

