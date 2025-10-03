ONAR To Present At The Prestigious Centurion One Capital Bahamas Summit As Platinum Sponsor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a fast-growing marketing technology company and global network of performance-driven agencies, today announced its role as a Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit . ONAR is also pleased to confirm that its Chairman and CEO, Claude Zdanow, will be a featured presenter at the exclusive event, which runs from October 28-29, 2025, at the Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The summit is an invitation-only event that brings together the world's leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors. Zdanow's presentation will be a cornerstone of ONAR's participation, offering attendees from around the world a unique opportunity to learn about the future of marketing and the Company's strategies to deliver AI-driven marketing solutions to the underserved middle market.

"The Centurion One Capital Bahamas Summit provides an unparalleled platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration," said Zdanow. "At ONAR, our philosophy is built upon visionary leadership and transformative ideas. Sponsoring this event aligns perfectly with our mission to connect capital with innovation. We are particularly excited to engage with the brilliant entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of global industry and to share our perspective on the growing need for AI-powered marketing technology and services."

Set against the stunning backdrop of Nassau's iconic Cable Beach, the two-day summit blends formal company presentations and strategic one-on-one meetings with dynamic panel discussions. To further encourage collaboration, the event also includes exclusive networking opportunities during hosted lunches and dinners, creating an ideal environment for sparking investment and forging lasting partnerships.

Zdanow will be available for a limited number of one-on-one meetings to discuss the company's forward-thinking strategy and provide exclusive insights into how ONAR is shaping the future of marketing. Accredited investors interested in discovering transformative growth opportunities are encouraged to register for the summit promptly to secure their participation.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR's agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

