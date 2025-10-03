Reference Thermometer Market Size To Hit USD 3.13 Billion By 2033 Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 1.92 Billion
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 3.13 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.34% From 2026 to 2033
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Product (Digital Reference Thermometers, Glass Thermometers, Platinum Resistance Thermometers, Thermocouples, Infrared Thermometers)
. By Application (Calibration Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Food and Beverage Industry, Healthcare and Clinical Laboratories, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power Generation)
. By Measurement Technique (Contact Thermometers, Non-Contact Thermometers)
. By Calibration Type (Fixed Point Calibration, Comparison Calibration, Standard Calibration)
Key Industry Segmentation
By Measurement Technique
Contact Thermometers held the leading share of 61.20% in 2025E due to their proven reliability and accuracy in controlled calibration processes, especially within laboratories, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. Non-Contact Thermometers are expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 8.1% owing to the rising use of automation and real-time monitoring technologies.
By Product
Platinum Resistance Thermometers led the market with 34.50% share in 2025E owing to their superior accuracy, stability, and reliability across calibration laboratories, healthcare, and industrial environments. nfrared Thermometers are the fastest growing with a CAGR of 8.9% due to the rising demand for non-contact measurement in food safety, healthcare, and energy sectors.
By Application
Calibration Laboratories dominated with 32.80% share in 2025E as they form the backbone of quality assurance and standardization across industries requiring precise temperature measurement. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.40% due to stringent regulatory requirements for drug safety, vaccine storage, and process validation.
By Calibration Type
Comparison Calibration accounted for 36.70% share in 2025E due to its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and applicability across multiple industries. Fixed Point Calibration is projected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 8.50% as industries seek highly accurate and traceable measurements aligned with international standards.
In 2025E, North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 39.11%; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR of 6.86% over 2025-2032
In 2025E North America dominated the Reference Thermometer Market and accounted for 39.11% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the advanced industrial automation, strict FDA regulations, and well-established calibration standards. Asia-pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Reference Thermometer Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 6.86 due to rapid industrialization and rising healthcare investments across countries, such as India, Japan, and South Korea.
Recent News:
- In August 2025 , Fluke launched the 5530A Basic Multi-Product Calibrator, a cost-effective addition to its 55XX series, and introduced a Null Meter option for the 8588A Reference Multimeter to enhance precision and automation. In July 2025 , AMETEK STC introduced the JOFRA RTC-168 Reference Temperature Calibrator, focusing on sanitary sensors for pharmaceutical and food industries. It offers both wet-bath and dry-block calibration from −30°C to 165°C, with improved uniformity and accuracy.
