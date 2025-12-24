Egypt Launches Sharm El-Sheikh Sustainable Development Strategy To Advance Green Transition

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Acting Minister of Environment Manal Awad on Wednesday announced the official launch of the Sharm El-Sheikh Sustainable Development Strategy (SESSDS), aimed at supporting the Red Sea resort city's transition into a green, resilient and sustainable destination.

The strategy was launched in cooperation with South Sinai Governorate and the Green Sharm El-Sheikh project under the environment ministry, with the participation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), according to an official statement.

Awad said the strategy provides a unified, long-term framework to guide sustainable development efforts in Sharm El-Sheikh, building on existing initiatives while setting clear strategic objectives. She noted that the strategy was developed through a participatory planning process involving national and local stakeholders.

She added that a series of technical consultations and stakeholder workshops helped shape the strategy's vision, pillars and targets, describing its launch as a decisive step towards positioning Sharm El-Sheikh as a regional model for sustainable cities by translating high-level commitments into practical, long-term development pathways.

Ali Abu Sena, head of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, said the strategy marks a shift from isolated initiatives to a comprehensive, long-term approach, transforming Egypt's national and international commitments – including Vision 2030 and the National Climate Change Strategy 2050 – into concrete action on the ground.

South Sinai Governor Khaled Mubarak said the plan serves as a roadmap for transforming Sharm El-Sheikh into a green and resilient city, enhancing the local economy and quality of life while positioning it as a regional example of balancing economic growth with environmental protection.

UNDP Resident Representative Chitose Noguchi said the strategy reflects joint efforts by the government, UNDP, the private sector and local communities, stressing that sustainability is a shared responsibility that requires continuous adaptation to emerging challenges and opportunities.