Gaza Ceasefire Under Strain Amid Regional Diplomacy, Renewed Israeli Threats

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Tensions surrounding the Gaza ceasefire escalated on Wednesday as Israel and Hamas exchanged accusations of violations, while regional and international actors intensified diplomatic, political, and legal engagement related to the conflict.

Hamas said a senior delegation led by Khalil Al-Hayya met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss implementation of the ceasefire agreement and recent political and military developments. The group said it remains committed to the truce, accusing Israel of violations aimed at blocking progress toward the second phase of the agreement.

In a statement, Hamas also highlighted the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting that around 60% of trucks entering the enclave were commercial rather than aid vehicles, limiting access to essential supplies amid acute shortages.

Turkey's foreign ministry confirmed the meeting between Fidan and the Hamas delegation, saying discussions focused on developments in Gaza and the second phase of the ceasefire plan, without elaborating further.

On the Israeli side, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said an Israeli delegation travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks with senior Egyptian officials and representatives of mediating countries regarding the return of the remains of the final Israeli captives in Gaza. The delegation, dispatched on Netanyahu's instructions, was led by hostage coordinator Gal Hirsch and included officials from the military, Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, and the Mossad.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed to continue military operations in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and Yemen despite international and regional efforts to de-escalate tensions. Speaking at an air force graduation ceremony attended by Netanyahu and the army chief of staff, Katz said Israel would press ahead with its actions even where ceasefire agreements were in place.

Netanyahu separately accused Hamas of breaching the truce after an Israeli officer was wounded by a roadside bomb explosion in Rafah. He said the incident demonstrated Hamas's refusal to disarm as required under the ceasefire, warning that Israel would respond accordingly.

Domestically, Israel's Knesset approved in a preliminary vote a bill granting the government authority to establish a political committee to investigate the events of Oct. 7, 2023, despite opposition calls for an independent inquiry. The bill passed with 53 votes in favour and 48 against and will now be referred to a parliamentary committee. Netanyahu did not attend the session.

Regional rhetoric also intensified, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launching a renewed verbal attack on Netanyahu, calling him“shameless” and accusing him of responsibility for the deaths of more than 70,000 Palestinians. The remarks came amid escalating media exchanges between Ankara and Tel Aviv and Israeli concerns over Turkey's expanding influence in Syria.

On the international legal front, the International Court of Justice said Belgium had formally requested to intervene in South Africa's case accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing Article 63 of the court's statute. The move adds to growing legal pressure on Israel over its conduct during the war.

Looking ahead, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu is expected to visit the United States next week to meet President Donald Trump, amid intensive political and security consultations expected to focus on Gaza and potential territorial arrangements.

At the same time, Israeli media cited U.S. sources expressing surprise at Katz's earlier remarks regarding settlement-related activity in northern Gaza, saying they conflicted with proposals discussed by the Trump administration. Katz later clarified that his comments were limited to security considerations and denied any intention to establish settlements in the enclave.

In a rare spiritual message amid the turmoil, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said Gaza carried a message of resilience and hope despite widespread destruction. Speaking upon his arrival in Bethlehem to lead Christmas Eve Mass, he said the thoughts and prayers of many were with Gaza, adding that its people continued to show determination to live and rebuild despite immense hardship.