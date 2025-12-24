Health Ministry, Veterinarians' Syndicate Discuss Training, Law Amendments, Veterinary Drugs

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with Magdy Hassan, head of the General Syndicate of Veterinarians, to discuss several shared priorities, including professional training, proposed amendments to the veterinary practice law, and challenges facing the veterinary medicines market, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar stated that the minister directed the preparation of a study on allowing veterinarians to enroll in the National Nutrition Institute's nutrition diploma program, in coordination with relevant authorities. He emphasized, however, that therapeutic nutrition constitutes a medical practice and therefore requires an appropriate professional license.

The meeting also addressed potential revisions to provisions of the veterinary practice law, with the minister affirming the ministry's support for the syndicate's efforts in this regard, according to the statement.

Additionally, both sides reviewed obstacles affecting Egypt's veterinary pharmaceuticals market. The minister instructed that necessary support be extended to the syndicate within the framework of the“One Health” approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health considerations.