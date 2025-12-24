Egypt's Engineering Exports Reach Record $5.9Bn For First Time

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's engineering exports maintained strong momentum in 2025, reaching a record $5.93bn during the first 11 months of the year-the highest level ever recorded-according to the Engineering Export Council of Egypt (EEC).

The council said engineering exports grew by 13.9% year-on-year between January and November 2025, up from $5.20bn during the same period in 2024, highlighting the sector's resilience and expanding presence in global markets despite ongoing international challenges.

Exports recorded a particularly strong performance in November 2025, surging by 35.4% year-on-year to $621.3m, compared with $458.5m in November 2024, the EEC noted.

The council attributed the sustained growth to continuous monthly increases over 11 consecutive months without any decline, reflecting the effectiveness of its export expansion strategy, targeted market plans, and promotional activities implemented in coordination with government entities.

Commenting on the results, EEC Chairperson Sherif El-Sayad said the growth was driven by robust performance across several key sectors. Machinery and equipment exports increased by 25%, followed by electrical and electronic industries at 24%, automotive components at 22%, transport equipment at 13%, and home appliances at 12%.







El-Sayad said the figures underscore the diversification and competitiveness of Egypt's engineering production base, stressing that attracting further investment is essential to sustaining growth, as investment flows directly influence export performance.

He added that Egyptian engineering exports recorded notable growth across multiple international markets, particularly in Europe, Arab countries, Asia, Africa, and the United States, reflecting successful efforts to diversify export destinations and expand the global footprint of Egyptian engineering products.

The EEC chairperson reaffirmed the council's commitment to supporting exporting companies in the coming period by opening new markets and deepening penetration in existing ones, in line with the state's broader strategy to boost exports and strengthen the engineering sector's contribution to economic growth.