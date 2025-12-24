Egypt Completes Restoration Of 43 Historical Agreements, 13 Maps For Foreign Ministry Archive

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Culture Minister Ahmed Fouad Hano has delivered 13 maps, 22 documents, and 43 historical agreements to Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty following their restoration by the National Library and Archives.

The handover represents the completion of the first and second phases of a restoration project for documents belonging to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates. The items, which were processed within the laboratories of the National Library and Archives (Dar Al-Kutub), date back to the Khedivial and Royal eras.

The transfer took place in the presence of Osama Talaat, Chairman of the National Library and Archives. During the proceedings, the two ministers inspected the facility's reading rooms, digitisation centre, and restoration laboratories to review the technical and technological capabilities used in preserving official state documents.

Hano stated that the preservation of Egypt's historical documents is a“major national responsibility” because they embody the memory of the state and document its diplomatic and political trajectory over several decades. He added that the Ministry of Culture prioritises the restoration of rare manuscripts using the latest technologies to ensure their preservation for future generations.

The cooperation between the two ministries reflects the integration of state institutions in protecting national heritage and providing it to researchers and specialists in a methodical manner, Hano said.

Abdelatty praised the efforts of the National Library and Archives, describing the institution's role as vital in preserving the“institutional memory of the Egyptian state.” He affirmed the Foreign Ministry's commitment to ongoing cooperation regarding the restoration and digitisation of historical treaties and maps to facilitate their accessibility.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the significance of the cultural dimension in diplomatic efforts, describing it as a fundamental pillar and an essential tool of Egyptian foreign policy.