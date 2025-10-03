Cybersecurity Expert Scott Riedy Of The Cascadian Divide Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

EINPresswire/ -- Scott Riedy, Client Relations Manager and co-founder of the Pacific Northwest band The Cascadian Divide, celebrates over 25 years of dedication to the technology industry while simultaneously leading one of Seattle’s most innovative independent music projects. With a career spanning from the early days of personal computing to modern AI-driven business transformation, Riedy has become a respected voice for both IT innovation and the Seattle music scene.

Riedy began his professional journey in technology in 1996, inspired by a family legacy in IT and an early fascination with computers which started on a Commodore 64 at the age of five. His first jobs at Radio Shack in Southern Oregon and Seattle placed him at the center of the personal computing revolution as America was learning about the internet.

Riedy built a robust career by focusing on client engagement, cybersecurity, and strategic IT management. Today, as a Client Success Manager, Riedy provides technology oversight to over 22 companies across the Pacific Northwest and Texas.

“My focus with clients is to translate complex technology into practical, business-focused solutions,” explains Scott Riedy. “By listening to what businesses truly need, I ensure their IT infrastructure supports both growth and security in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

A passionate advocate for cybersecurity, Riedy educates clients and the community on best practices, such as multi-factor authentication, to combat the growing threat of cyber crime. “Having been personally impacted by crime, I’m driven to help others protect their digital assets,” he shares. “Technology must empower, not endanger, the people who rely on it.”

Riedy is also a thoughtful commentator on emerging technology trends, especially artificial intelligence. While recognizing the transformative potential of AI, he encourages a balanced approach: “AI is a powerful tool, but it’s not yet a true artificial intelligence—we’re still working with large language models, not self-replicating systems. The key is to use these innovations wisely and securely.”

The Cascadian Divide: Fusing Innovation with Original Music

Outside the office, Scott Riedy is known to Seattle music fans as the co-founder, principal songwriter, and rhythm guitarist of The Cascadian Divide, an original music project blending subversive, counter cultural commentary with engaging melodies. Riedy, who uses his family name Scott Gallimore in musical circles, has been making music since childhood, playing piano, saxophone, guitar, and drums.

Together with lead singer Tim de la Norton and a dedicated group of musicians, Riedy formed The Cascadian Divide five years ago, evolving from earlier projects (Regional Faction, Long Word) and quickly establishing a local presence with 15–20 performances annually throughout the Seattle area. The band’s lyrics subtly critique economic and political disparity, earning acclaim for their thought-provoking artistry.

“Our songwriting process is highly collaborative,” says Riedy. “We each bring in riffs and ideas, then work together to build out the structure, lyrics, and harmonies. I’m proud to be both the creative glue and a steady rhythmic force for our sound.”

Riedy and The Cascadian Divide rehearse weekly at their longtime space in the Old Rainier Brewery and continue to release new original music every year.

Personal Advocacy and Community Commitment

In addition to his professional and musical achievements, Scott Riedy is a passionate advocate for plant-based living and sustainable agriculture, inspired by his own health journey and commitment to environmental ethics. He’s in the process of authoring a vegan comfort food cookbook and launching a related YouTube channel.

Riedy’s family shares his values of lifelong learning and achievement; his two children are honors students at Henry M. Jackson High School, and his wife is an avid gardener utilizing Hugelkultur methods for sustainable homegrown produce.

About Scott Riedy

Scott Riedy is a veteran IT consultant and co-founder of The Cascadian Divide. With a career marked by technological innovation, community advocacy, and artistic creativity, Riedy continues to inspire clients, colleagues, and audiences throughout the Pacific Northwest.

