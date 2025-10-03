Sania Mirza's Ex-Husband Shoaib Malik To Divorce Third Wife Sana Javed? Read On

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza's ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, has made headlines once more, this time for his split from his third wife. According to rumours in Pakistani media, Malik, who married Sana in 2024, is planning to divorce her.

It has been in the news that things between the two are not going well, and they may shortly announce their split. Malik, a former captain of Pakistan's men's cricket team, was married to Sania Mirza for 14 years until shocking everyone with the announcement of his relationship with Sana Javed in January 2024.

Sana had previously been spotted cheering for Malik from the stands during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in recent years, but it is now claimed that everything is not well.

Reports of their breakup gained traction after a video of Sana and Shoaib avoiding each other went viral.

In the popular video, Shoaib is seen signing signatures while Sana keeps her face turned away from her husband, and they don't engage much.

While many fans believe there is nothing wrong, others argue that it was simply a typical dispute between a husband and wife. As of now, neither Malik nor Sana has issued any statements.