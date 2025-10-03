Opendoor Stock Rises Pre-Market Here's An Important Update
Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), which operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions, gained over 1% in Friday's pre-market.
The stock drew investor attention following commentary from Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian and co-founder and board chair Keith Rabois.
On Thursday, Nejatian stated that the company is on the verge of“shipping a relatively big change,” without providing details about the change.
“We are close to shipping a relatively big change. Users won't notice this for a week or two. Super bullish. PR shipped at 12:57 am this morning. Turning on feature flags soon,” Nejatian said in a post on X on Thursday.Kaz Nejatian's post on X | @CanadaKaz/X
Over the weekend, one user asked Rabois about the possibility of Opendoor reaching breakeven, or even earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability by 2026.
“Yes, but won't have an actual plan or forecast to share until earnings,” said Rabois in response.Keith Rabois' post on X | @rabois/X
