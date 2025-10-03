Jharkhand: Villagers Erupt In Anger Over Suspicious Death Of BSF Jawan In Police Lockup

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 3 (IANS) The suspicious death of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in police custody in Jharkhand's Khunti district has led to an outburst of anger among villagers.

Hundreds of residents from surrounding villages on Friday gathered outside the Murhu police station, staging a demonstration and demanding an impartial probe into what they alleged was a case of custodial murder.

The deceased, identified as Rahul Manjhi, was a BSF jawan who had last been posted in Siliguri, West Bengal.

According to family members, he was on extended leave at his native village in Khunti.

On the evening of September 29, villagers from Mahil allegedly accused Rahul of molestation. Soon after, a group of around 10-12 men -- including Bijla Oraon, Moti Oraon, Budhuwa Oraon, and Kartik Munda -- reportedly stormed his home, dragged him away to Mahil village, and assaulted him.

Witnesses say Rahul was tied up with a rope and then handed over to the Murhu police.

Police maintain that Rahul died by suicide in the lockup toilet on the morning of September 30. They claimed he hanged self to death.

However, his family and villagers have rejected this version. They insisted he was beaten, humiliated on false charges, and denied justice even after filing a complaint.

Relatives allege that Rahul had submitted a written application at the police station on September 30, naming his attackers and seeking action.

Despite this, no case was registered against them. Instead, villagers say, the police locked him up while ignoring his plea.

“This is not suicide, it is murder. The police protected the culprits and are now trying to cover up their negligence,” alleged one of the protesters, demanding immediate arrests and action against the guilty policemen.

After the uproar, Khunti Superintendent of Police Manish Toppo suspended Murhu Police Station Officer Ramdev Yadav for dereliction of duty.

The Superintendent of Police assured that“a thorough probe will be conducted and strict legal action will be taken based on evidence".

However, villagers remain unconvinced. They claim the suspension is a mere eyewash unless accountability is fixed and the police who allegedly acted in a biased manner.