Vitalik Buterin Calls Out Peter Thiel As Vaneck Advances Staked Ethereum ETF

- VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware, marking a first step toward SEC approval

- Lido DAO token surges 7% as investor interest increases following VanEck's staking ETF registration

%Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin has called Peter Thiel to task, describing him as not part of the cypherpunk tradition. Writing on X, Buterin stated, "Reminder that Peter Thiel is, to put it mildly, not a cypherpunk." His post drew attention to the philosophical differences between Thiel's worldview and the ideals that influenced the early builders of crypto.

Thiel is heavily influenced by the philosophy of Leo Strauss, who emphasised the importance of secrecy, intelligence coordination, and a powerful state. Thiel, in his essay, claimed that a long-term Pax Americana could be secured with the help of surveillance and centralised structures. These concepts are in opposition to cypherpunk concepts, which value decentralisation, privacy, and non-reliance on centralised power.

At Stanford University, Thiel studied under Straussian figures Harry Jaffa and Allan Bloom. He also co-founded The Stanford Review, a conservative student publication that drew influence from Straussian themes. Thiel repeatedly decried liberal democracy, just as Strauss had questioned open and representative forms of government. The comment of Butterin placed the philosophy of Thiel in direct opposition to the roots of crypto.

VanEck Files Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware

This news comes as VanEck has registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in the state of Delaware, according to official filings. The statutory trust lists CSC Delaware Trust Company as its agent. This filing marks the initial step in the process of seeking U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approval.

The registration does not approve but confirms VanEck's intent to expand its exchange-traded fund lineup. By including staking-based products, VanEck is broadening its range beyond spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs ETFs have already experienced significant inflows since being approved earlier this year.

The filing indicates VanEck's approach to the increasing demand for yield-generating products related to Ethereum staking. The new ETF is directly correlated to the staked Ethereum of Lido and offers investors exposure to staking with no technical barriers.

Institutional Demand for Ethereum Yield Continues to Rise

The announcement coincided with a significant increase in the %LidoDAO token (CRYPTO: $LDO), which rose by 7% in a single day. The surge was accompanied by a greater interest on the part of investors in staking-related opportunities, following the publicity of the ETF filing.

Furthermore, the first ETF filings usually commence in Delaware to undergo stages of federal approval. The move by VanEck is an indication of its efforts to stay current with other major asset managers, such as BlackRock and Fidelity.

Both companies have also launched crypto ETFs, and more staking-related investment products can be expected. The launch of Ethereum staking ETFs earlier in the year already demonstrated how quickly institutional adoption can accelerate.