MARA Announces Bitcoin Production And Mining Operation Updates For September 2025
|Prior Month Comparison
|Metric
|9/30/2025
|8/31/2025
|% Δ
|Number of Blocks Won 1
|218
|208
|5
|%
|BTC Produced
|736
|705
|4
|%
|Average BTC Produced per Day
|24.5
|22.7
|8
|%
|Share of available miner rewards 2
|5.2
|%
|4.9
|%
|NM
|Transaction Fees as % of Total 1
|0.9
|%
|0.8
|%
|NM
|Energized Hashrate (EH/s) 1
|60.4
|59.4
|2
|%
NM - Not Meaningful
As of September 30, 2025, the Company held a total of 52,850 BTC*. During the month, the Company's digital asset management activities resulted in a net sale of BTC.
*Includes bitcoin that is loaned, actively managed or pledged as collateral
About MARA
MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.
