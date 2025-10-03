Richard Tyler Joins Forbes Business Council, Expanding Legacy Of Excellence Across Industries
The Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community that recognizes top executives for their impact, innovation, and leadership. Tyler’s acceptance reflects nearly four decades of award-winning work in sales, leadership, and management consulting. His proprietary training systems, Sales Immersion® and Leadership Mastery™, have received national and international recognition for transforming organizational culture and driving measurable excellence across Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and entrepreneurial ventures.
“I’m honored to join the Forbes Business Council,” said Tyler. “This platform represents a powerful opportunity to collaborate with visionary leaders and contribute insights that elevate business performance and human achievement.”
As a member, Tyler will contribute expert articles to Forbes, participate in exclusive events, and engage with a global network of peers. His inclusion follows a rigorous vetting process based on his track record of success, industry influence, and creative contributions including:
• Creating and delivering proprietary, psychology-based training systems used worldwide
• Authoring more than 30 books and eBooks, including multiple best sellers focused on business excellence and human achievement
• Producing Emmy-nominated documentaries (The Soul of Success, The Iron Cowboy)
• Earning 18 TELLY® Awards for excellence in film production, direction, and writing
• Making his Broadway debut with When My Soul Speaks: Lisa Nichols Live On Broadway
• Executive producing Maximum Achievement: The Brian Tracy Story and co-producing the Amazon Prime series In Case You Didn’t Know with Nick Nanton
Tyler has also received:
• 4 Quilly® Awards for best-selling books
• 16 EXPY® Awards for excellence in speaking, writing, and media
• The Game Changer of the Year Award
• The Distinguished Speaker Award from the University of Houston
• The Keeping America Strong Award, featured on Heartbeat of America with William Shatner
Remember, “Your success tomorrow is in direct proportion to your ‘Commitment to Excellence®’ today.™” – Richard Tyler
About Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only organization for accomplished entrepreneurs and business leaders across the globe. Members are selected based on their influence, innovation, and commitment to thought leadership. The Council provides exclusive opportunities for publishing, networking, and collaboration with peers who are shaping the future of business.
About Richard Tyler
Richard Tyler is a globally recognized business strategist, best-selling author, and creative producer. As CEO of Richard Tyler International, Inc.®, he has spent nearly 40 years transforming organizations through proprietary training systems including Sales Immersion® and Leadership Mastery™, used by Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and entrepreneurs worldwide. Tyler is also the producer of Emmy-nominated documentaries, a Broadway producer, and recipient of 18 TELLY® Awards. His work spans business, film, publishing, and Broadway, driven by a commitment to measurable excellence and human achievement.
Legal Disclaimer:
