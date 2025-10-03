403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Diana Mahrach Couture Runway Show Debuts Womenswear And Menswear SS2026 Collections In New York City During NYFW
EINPresswire/ -- A runway presentation by Diana Mahrach Couture, showcased the latest in haute couture craftsmanship as she debuted her SS2026 Womenswear and Menswear collections in New York City during New York Fashion Week. The event also benefitted The Centre for Family Services Palm Beach County (CFS), known for their signature annual fundraiser, The Old Bags Luncheon.
This event underscored the synergy between fashion and art, illustrating how each element enriches the others. Diana Mahrach Couture seeks to elevate the conversation around couture by infusing classic techniques with contemporary aesthetics.
Before the fashion runway show Attendees enjoyed cocktails from BIATCH® Tequila. In addition, the recently released fragrance by Diana Mahrach was available at the show.
Notable attendees included: Diana Mahrach, Prince Mario Max, Charlii Sebunya, Luisa Diaz, Jean Shafiroff, and Leesa Rowland.
Show Production @fashionforallnyc By Diana Mahrach, Hair styling and make-up led by Marco Marrangello, Make-up by Vincenza Carovillano, Team backstage “house of annex “, Cookies supplied by “lala Bonbon “ Rula Lutfi, Music Director Chris Avery Bennet, Skin care by klara beauty, Musical performance by N’Kenge.
About Diana Mahrach Couture:
For more than a decade, Diana Mahrach has designed luxurious garments defined by meticulous detailing and timeless sophistication. Each piece reflects her dedication to artistry, combining sumptuous fabrics with innovative silhouettes that flatter and inspire. Through Diana Mahrach Couture, she continues to redefine elegance for her discerning clientele. Diana Mahrach has a showroom located at 263 West 38th Street in New York City which both showcases her designs as well as the fabrics.
For more information, please visit:
IG: @dianamahrachcouture | F: dianamahrachcouture
This event underscored the synergy between fashion and art, illustrating how each element enriches the others. Diana Mahrach Couture seeks to elevate the conversation around couture by infusing classic techniques with contemporary aesthetics.
Before the fashion runway show Attendees enjoyed cocktails from BIATCH® Tequila. In addition, the recently released fragrance by Diana Mahrach was available at the show.
Notable attendees included: Diana Mahrach, Prince Mario Max, Charlii Sebunya, Luisa Diaz, Jean Shafiroff, and Leesa Rowland.
Show Production @fashionforallnyc By Diana Mahrach, Hair styling and make-up led by Marco Marrangello, Make-up by Vincenza Carovillano, Team backstage “house of annex “, Cookies supplied by “lala Bonbon “ Rula Lutfi, Music Director Chris Avery Bennet, Skin care by klara beauty, Musical performance by N’Kenge.
About Diana Mahrach Couture:
For more than a decade, Diana Mahrach has designed luxurious garments defined by meticulous detailing and timeless sophistication. Each piece reflects her dedication to artistry, combining sumptuous fabrics with innovative silhouettes that flatter and inspire. Through Diana Mahrach Couture, she continues to redefine elegance for her discerning clientele. Diana Mahrach has a showroom located at 263 West 38th Street in New York City which both showcases her designs as well as the fabrics.
For more information, please visit:
IG: @dianamahrachcouture | F: dianamahrachcouture
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment