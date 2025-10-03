'Missing My Brother': Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Businessman Lovish Oberoi

MENAFN - Live Mint) Komal Sharma, the sister of India's top-order batter Abhishek Sharma, tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in an intimate wedding ceremony in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, October 3.

Sadly, Abhishek, who attended the pre-wedding ceremonies of his sister's wedding, had to skip the main event today due to the ongoing one-day ODI matches.

After the ceremony, Komal told the media reporters that she was very happy and excited to begin the new phase of her life, but shared that she missed her brother on her special day.

“It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother,” she said.

At the star-studded pre-wedding ceremony in Ludhiana, Abhishek showcased his amazing dance skills alongside cricket superstar Yuvraj Singh on September 30.

Star batter Abhishek Sharma recently enjoyed the success of his spectacular Asia Cup 2025 performance, where he scored 314 runs in seven innings and won the Player of the Tournament award. However, he got out on a golden duck in the second one-dayer against Australia A in Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday.