EU Leaders Giggle Over Trump's Albania, Azerbaijan Gaffe, Video Goes Viral: Watch Here
A viral video from the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen shows European leaders poking fun at Trump after he confused Albania with Armenia.The joke on Trump
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was caught joking with French President Emmanuel Macron and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev over Trump's blunder.
“You should make an apology... to us because you didn't congratulate us on the peace deal that President Trump made between Albania and Azerbaijan,” the Albanian PM told Macron, as Aliyev burst into laughter.
The EU leaders' joke was a jab at Trump's repeated false claim that he ended a conflict between Azerbaijan and Albania-when he actually meant Armenia.
"I solved wars that were unsolvable. Azerbaijan and Albania, it was going on for many, many years, I had the prime ministers and presidents in my office," he said while appearing on Fox News last month.
Trump, who frequently boasts about ending“seven wars” and has publicly demanded a Nobel Peace Prize for resolving conflict between nations , has often cited his role in brokering peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.Trump's 'seven wars'
Besides reiterating his claims of how he's ended“seven wars,” – Donald Trump – last month – in his annual speech to the UN General Assembly claimed that he never received a phone call from the organisation, offering to help in brokering a deal between nations.
“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal,” said Trump.
Also Read: Pakistan's Khwaja Asif's UN speech goes viral as 'risk' turns into 'riks', netizens say 'Op Sindoor shook him': Watch
Trump also accused the UN of“funding an assault on Western countries and their borders,” citing efforts to provide aid to migrants.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment