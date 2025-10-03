Dutch Startup Fraud Scanner Takes Global Step In Battle Against Online Fraud

MENAFN - Pressat)a Dutch tech startup that already helps tens of thousands of people in the Netherlands avoid falling victim to online scams, has announced that its free solution is now available worldwide. The expansion marks a major milestone in the company's mission to make the internet safer and protect people across borders from digital fraud.

Online fraud has become one of the fastest-growing forms of crime worldwide. In the Netherlands alone, millions of consumers are targeted each year, with losses running into hundreds of millions of euros. And the damage is not just financial: stolen personal data often ends up in the wrong hands, resulting in identity theft, privacy breaches, and long-term consequences for victims.

Fraud Scanner offers a free , user-friendly yet powerful solution. The app instantly checks whether a website, link or online advertisement is trustworthy. The moment suspicious activity is detected, the user directly receives a warning, preventing fraud before it happens. This proactive approach has already safeguarded tens of thousands of Dutch users, intercepting millions of attempted scams before they could cause harm.

“Our technology has proven itself in the Netherlands, and the results speak for themselves,” says Nick Steenland, co-founder of Fraud Scanner.“But online fraud doesn't stop at borders, scams spread globally and affect everyone. By making Fraud Scanner available internationally, we're enabling people around the world to protect themselves with the same smart technology that has already made a difference at home.”

The international launch strengthens Fraud Scanner's role as a trusted ally in the fight against online fraud. By making its technology accessible worldwide, the startup aims to empower consumers everywhere to browse, shop and bank online with greater confidence and safety.

About Fraud Scanner

Fraud Scanner is a tech startup from Ermelo, The Netherlands, dedicated to protecting consumers from online fraud. With its app, users are warned in real time about suspicious websites, links and advertisements before they fall victim. Since its launch, the app has flagged more than 2 million of risks and helped prevent significant financial loss and identity theft.

For more information about Fraud Scanner, visit