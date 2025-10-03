Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kashmir's Higher Reaches Receive Season's First Snowfall

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo

Srinagar- The higher reaches of Kashmir received the season's first snowfall on Friday, with more expected in the coming days, according to the meteorological department.

Affarwat in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla and Sinthan Top in Anantnag district in the south were among the places that witnessed snowfall, officials said.

Some places in the plains, including Srinagar city and its adjoining areas, received light rainfall, they said.

The meteorological department said an active western disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from Sunday.

“Under the influence of this system, widespread light to moderate rain/snow (in higher reaches) are expected in J&K from 05th October to 07th October, 2025, with peak activity during 05 night to 07th morning,” it said in an advisory.

