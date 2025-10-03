Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates German Pres. On Unity Day

2025-10-03 08:07:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of congratulations to President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the German Unity Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished everlasting well-being to the German president, and further progress and prosperity to the Federal Republic of Germany and its people. (end)
