Auranova Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Charity Flow-Through Shares

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Auranova Resources Inc. (the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 8,420,000 common shares in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis (each, a "") at a price of $0.50 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,210,000 (the "").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act, that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act and as "eligible Ontario exploration expenditures" within the meaning of the Ontario Tax Act (" Qualifying Expenses "). The Qualifying Expenses will be renounced in favour of the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

