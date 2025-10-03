Carlin Gold Completes Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 800,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $240,000.

Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including final acceptance from the TSXV. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used for general working capital purposes. No finder's fees were payable in connection with the Private Placement.

Technical Advisors Announced

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Fareed Ahamed, Mr. Craig Roberts and Mr. Cal Everett have joined Carlin as technical and financial advisors.

About Carlin

Carlin controls two 100% owned gold exploration properties in Nevada, the Cortez Summit property and Willow property, both containing Carlin-style gold targets. Cortez Summit lies about 1 kilometer north-east of the north end of Nevada Gold Mines' ("NGM") 13.0 M oz Goldrush deposit (43-101 Technical Report effective 12/31/21 prepared for Barrick by NGM) and east of Barrick's newly updated Fourmile 7.8 M oz resource (Barrick September 16, 2025 press release). Cortez Summit is contiguous with Barrick and NGM claims on all sides.

Carlin owns 100% of the 108 claim IVY copper-gold property in northeastern Nevada.

The Willow property is an early-stage project in Elko County north of the town of Wells, Nevada. Willow is located within a potential new gold belt that contains the Long Canyon mine owned by NGM.