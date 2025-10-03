Russians Try To Take Control Of Outskirts And Logistics Routes Of Zaporizhzhia - Voloshyn
He said that the enemy is conducting assault operations in an attempt to bypass Stepnohirsk from the east and effectively open a new combat zone.
"The enemy is carrying out assaults on the western outskirts of Stepove in an attempt to bypass Stepnohirsk from the east. From the west, the enemy is advancing along the coast of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, where Kamianske, Plavni, and Prymorske are located. Their intentions are simple: to capture the area where Stepnohirsk is located," Voloshyn said.
According to him, this poses a threat to the eastern and southern outskirts of the regional center of Zaporizhzhia and the city's logistics routes in the east.Read also: Ukrainian forces crush Russian attempts to advance in Novopavlivka sector
"This is a threat not only to the regional center, but also to the logistics routes leading from Zaporizhzhia to the east. The southern and eastern outskirts of the regional center will come under fire from certain types of weapons. In particular, loitering munitions such as Molniya and Lancet will be able to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. Therefore, the enemy is seeking to capture a foothold here and the city of Stepnohirsk, which is conveniently located, to control both the logistics routes and the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia," Voloshyn said.
As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, the Southern Defense Forces warned that the enemy was preparing to intensify attacks in the Orikhiv sector
The photo is from Voloshyn's archive.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment