Russians Try To Take Control Of Outskirts And Logistics Routes Of Zaporizhzhia - Voloshyn

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated on television by Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

He said that the enemy is conducting assault operations in an attempt to bypass Stepnohirsk from the east and effectively open a new combat zone.

"The enemy is carrying out assaults on the western outskirts of Stepove in an attempt to bypass Stepnohirsk from the east. From the west, the enemy is advancing along the coast of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, where Kamianske, Plavni, and Prymorske are located. Their intentions are simple: to capture the area where Stepnohirsk is located," Voloshyn said.

According to him, this poses a threat to the eastern and southern outskirts of the regional center of Zaporizhzhia and the city's logistics routes in the east.

"This is a threat not only to the regional center, but also to the logistics routes leading from Zaporizhzhia to the east. The southern and eastern outskirts of the regional center will come under fire from certain types of weapons. In particular, loitering munitions such as Molniya and Lancet will be able to reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. Therefore, the enemy is seeking to capture a foothold here and the city of Stepnohirsk, which is conveniently located, to control both the logistics routes and the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia," Voloshyn said.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier, the Southern Defense Forces warned that the enemy was preparing to intensify attacks in the Orikhiv sector

The photo is from Voloshyn's archive.