Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts 2Nd National Competition Forum (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 2nd National Competition Forum was held under the organization of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The forum was hailed as a key platform for dialogue on modern competition challenges, highlighting the role of competition policy in economic development, the regulation of natural monopolies, and its benefits to society.

The event brought together MPs, state bodies, business associations, representatives of the private sector, and other interested parties. Speakers included Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, MP, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, Elnur Baghirov, and President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan, Mammad Musayev.

The forum underscored the activities of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision, the importance of fostering a competitive environment to attract foreign investment, diversify the economy, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and enhance social welfare. The recently adopted Competition Code was highlighted for its strategic role in creating a fair and transparent business environment, ensuring equal opportunities for entrepreneurs, and establishing legal certainty. Discussions at the forum are expected to shape future priorities in competition policy and refine dynamic regulatory mechanisms.

The forum featured panel discussions, including a session on “Modern Competition Challenges and Evolving Policy: The Role of Competition in Economic Development,” moderated by the State Agency's advisor Jafar Babayev. Panelists included Deputy CEO of Pasha Holding Dayanat Sadullayev, Deputy Executive Director of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication Ayaz Museyibov, Executive Director of the Legal Expertise and Legislative Initiatives Center Samir Mahmudov, and Director of Legal Practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Azerbaijan Elchin Mammadov.

The discussions sparked a wide-ranging exchange of ideas, exploring key topics such as how competition policy drives economic growth, the impact of regulatory measures on the business landscape, emerging challenges on digital platforms, strategies to curb cross-border competition violations, and the early influence of last year's Competition Code on market behavior.

Another panel on“Regulating Natural Monopolies: Competition and Public Interests” was moderated by the Head of the State Agency's Department for Oversight of Natural Monopolies, Shamsi Rzali. The panel brought together key figures, including Nijat Ismayilov, Advisor to the General Director of“Azerconnect Group”; Tabriz Ammayev, Deputy General Director of“Azerigas” Production Association for Strategy and Sustainability; Asad Shirinov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency; and Oktay Maharramov, Director of the Legal and Documentation Department at the Information and Communication Technologies Agency.

The discussion delved into the core principles of regulating natural monopolies, focusing on safeguarding public interests across energy, transport, telecommunications, water management, and other strategic sectors, ensuring the financial stability of these entities, and fostering effective collaboration between natural monopolies and private sector economic actors.

The panels concluded with a Q&A session addressing participants' questions.