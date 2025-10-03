Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNICEF: Situation For Mothers, Babies In Gaza Extremely Challenging

2025-10-03 08:05:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Due to a lack of medical supplies and the overcrowding of the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip with patients escaping from the north, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced on Friday that mothers and newborns in Gaza are living in incredibly challenging circumstances.
In a news release distributed by the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), UNICEF spokesperson James Elder stated: "Mothers and babies in Gaza are in a worse situation than ever before. Women who have recently given birth are crammed into the hospital hallways at Nasser Hospital.

