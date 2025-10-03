403
Britain: Mullally Becomes First Woman To Assume Position Of Archbishop Of Canterbury
London, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Sarah Mullally became the first woman in Church of England history to hold the position of Archbishop of Canterbury.
Mullally, 63, is currently the Bishop of London and has previously been England's chief nursing officer, according to the British newspaper The Guardian. Early next year, at Canterbury Cathedral, she will be formally crowned Archbishop in a canonical ceremony. She is a mother of two.
The nomination was hailed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who emphasized that it is a historic step for the first woman to hold the role since women were granted the right to become bishops in 2014.
