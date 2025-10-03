403
Munich Airport Reopens After Drones Force Flight Suspensions
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Munich International Airport resumed operations on Friday morning after an overnight suspension prompted by multiple drone sightings in its airspace.
According to the airport's press office, air traffic controllers first restricted flights at around 10:18 p.m. local time before halting all operations after several drones were detected nearby.
The disruption forced the cancellation of 17 departures, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers, while 15 incoming flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt.
Police said they were unable to determine the drones' size or type due to the darkness. No suspects have been identified and no charges have been filed.
The incident is the latest in a series of drone incursions disrupting air traffic across Europe. Airports in Denmark and Norway also experienced temporary closures this week, heightening security concerns over the growing use of drones near critical infrastructure.
