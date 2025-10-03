403
White Label Fox Launches Wolt Clone App With Advanced Features For Smarter Food & Grocery Delivery
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) White Label Fox has announced the launch of its Wolt Clone App, a powerful and customizable solution for entrepreneurs and startups looking to enter the fast-growing on-demand food and grocery delivery industry. Designed to enhance user convenience, streamline store operations, and empower drivers, the Wolt Clone App ensures a complete ecosystem for building scalable delivery businesses across multiple categories.
Wolt Clone App - In-Depth Features
Customer App Features:
Easy Sign-Up: Hassle-free registration through email, phone, or social logins.
Smart Search & Filters: Quickly browse restaurants, grocery stores, and products with advanced filtering options.
Double Orders & Multi-Category Selection: Users can place multiple orders across categories like food and grocery simultaneously.
Real-Time Order Tracking: Stay updated with live tracking from store preparation to doorstep delivery.
Multiple Payment Options: Pay securely via cards, wallets, UPI, or cash on delivery.
Ratings & Reviews: Share experiences to help maintain service quality.
Driver App Features:
Easy Onboarding: Simple registration and verification for drivers.
Order Updates: Real-time notifications for new orders and delivery details.
Smart Order Allocation: System assigns nearby orders automatically for efficiency.
Live Navigation: Integrated GPS ensures accurate routes and on-time deliveries.
Earnings Dashboard: Drivers can view daily, weekly, and monthly earnings at a glance.
Availability Toggle: Switch online/offline status based on schedule.
Store App Features:
Seamless Onboarding: Quick setup and profile creation for stores and restaurants.
Menu & Inventory Management: Update items, prices, and stock availability in real-time.
Order Alerts: Instant notifications for new incoming orders.
Live Order Tracking: Monitor preparation and delivery progress.
Analytics & Reports: Access detailed sales, revenue, and performance data.
Offer & Discount Management: Create promotions to attract and retain customers.
Benefits:
The Wolt Clone App helps businesses:
Launch food and grocery delivery apps in weeks, not months
Cut development costs with a ready-to-use, customizable platform
Scale across regions with multilingual and multi-currency support
Improve customer satisfaction with real-time tracking and multiple payment modes
Increase revenue with store analytics and targeted offers
To learn more about White Label Fox's Wolt Clone App and explore its features, visit or contact [email protected] .
About White Label Fox
White Label Fox is a global app development company specializing in on-demand app solutions, including food delivery, grocery, ride-hailing, healthcare, and super apps. With expertise in AI, cloud technology, and scalable architecture, the company enables startups and enterprises to launch robust, customizable, and future-ready platforms.
Company :-White Label Fox
User :- Kevin Brown
Email :[email protected]
Mobile:- 7984931943Url :-
