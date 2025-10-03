403
At Manav Rachna University Youth Parliament, Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi Urges Justice-Oriented Modernization Of India's Legal Frameworks
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Faridabad, 1 October 2025: Member of Rajya Sabha and BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi graced the VidhiVaaD Youth Parliament, hosted by the School of Law at Manav Rachna University (MRU). Addressing the students, he urged the younger generation to actively participate in informed debate, policy formulation, and leadership initiatives, calling them "custodians of India's democratic future."
The Youth Parliament comprised committees such as the Lok Sabha, which debated the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the All India Political Party Meet, which focused on India's response to U.S. reciprocal tariffs. These deliberations exposed students to practical aspects of governance including strategic negotiations, policy design, and real-world legislative challenges. Participants showcased oratory skills, policy thinking, and leadership as they assumed the roles of parliamentarians, debated resolutions, and drafted recommendations.
In his keynote, Dr. Trivedi highlighted how the Supreme Court, through cases such as the S.R. Bommai judgment, has clarified the principles of democratic legitimacy. These judgments emphasize that the authority of a government must be determined on the floor of the House, rather than through external means. They further establish that while leadership actions may vary, a government's continuation depends on proving its majority within Parliament, as decisions taken outside the legislative framework can undermine democratic integrity.
He pointed to the colonial legacy of the Indian Penal Code, which prioritized control and punishment. "Modern India must move beyond punishment as the priority and embrace justice as the guiding principle," he noted, highlighting Parliament's role in evolving democratic systems while balancing inherited colonial frameworks.
On judicial development, Dr. Trivedi cited land and hotel disputes, where consistent rulings across decades reflect India's gradual but steady legal evolution. "The law in India is not static; it adapts and progresses with time," he emphasized.
Situating India in the global context, he said Western nations and China face demographic challenges, while India enjoys a unique advantage as both the world's largest democracy and youngest major nation. "This demographic dividend is our strength, but also our responsibility. We must move forward with confidence, inspired by our past and focused on building a sustainable future," he said.
Dr. Trivedi also touched upon India's global achievements: its emergence as one of the top five economies, leadership in digital transactions through UPI, now the largest platform in the world, and its pioneering success in becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the Moon. "Our civilizational values and scientific excellence are not separate; they strengthen one another," he remarked.
Concluding his address, Dr. Trivedi praised the students' engagement, noting that the Youth Parliament format sharpens critical thinking, nurtures democratic responsibility, and prepares youth for active roles in governance. "India's democracy has matured through challenges and judicial consistency. With the energy of our youth and the strength of our civilizational values, we are poised to shape a future that is confident, just, and sustainable," he said.
About MREI:
Founded in 1997, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) stand as a symbol of excellence in education, providing high-quality learning across diverse fields. With over 41,000 alumni, 135+ global academic collaborations, and 80+ Innovation & Incubation Entrepreneurial Ventures, MREI is home to premier institutions, including Manav Rachna University (MRU), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS) - NAAC A++ Accredited, and Manav Rachna Dental College (under MRIIRS) - NABH Accredited. MREI also operates twelve schools nationwide, offering Indian and International curricula such as IB and Cambridge. MRIIRS is recognised in the QS World University Rankings 2026, in addition to holding QS 5-Star ratings for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. In the QS Online MBA Rankings 2026, MRIIRS was placed in the 76-100 global band as a new entrant, ranked 1st globally for Class Experience, and 9th in the Asia-Pacific region. MRIIRS has entered the Top 100 Universities list in the NIRF Rankings 2025 with Rank 96 and was placed 33 in Dental Category.
