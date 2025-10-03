403
Credco Sourcing Predicts The Growing Demand Of Virgin Polymer In India's Manufacturing Development Story
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, September 2025 - Credco Sourcing Pvt. Ltd., a prominent aggregator of virgin polymer granules in India, estimated a strong market approach to the polymer industry in 2025. With rapid expansion in India's manufacturing sector, the company estimates an increase in demand for high-quality virgin PP, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and EVA granules, automotive, and infrastructure.
Industry reports estimate that polymer consumption in India will continue to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% through 2025, inspired by increased investment in packaging solutions, construction projects, and consumer goods. As manufacturers constantly focus on the quality of raw materials and timely delivery, the sourcing of virgin polymers in bulk is becoming an important success factor.
"Our customers are preparing for the next wave of industrial development in India, and polymers will be at the center of this change. By strengthening our supply chain and logistics, we make sure that the manufacturers have access to reliable virgin polymer granules without disintegration," said [Mr. Ishan Goel], Director at Credco Sourcing Pvt. Ltd.
Credco Sourcing emphasizes its commitment to bridge the gap between global polymer suppliers and Indian manufacturers. With a strong vision to empower industries, the company focuses on distributing especially virgin-polymer granules that ensure unparalleled quality, stability, and compliance. Each supply is supported by rigid quality checks, stable sourcing channels, and international standards, making Creeds a reliable partner for mass production requirements.
Beyond the supply, Credco stands for reliability, transparency, and long-term cooperation. By aligning with the needs of manufacturers in motor vehicle, packaging, consumer goods and industrial areas, the company not only provides materials but promotes solutions that promote innovation and development. With a global network, a customer-first approach, competitive price offerings, and reliable suppliers, the Credco continues to set a benchmark in sourcing and distribution.
Credco Sourcing Pvt. Ltd. is a reliable polymer sourcing partner in India, specializing in the wholesale supply of virgin PP, HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and EVA granules. With strong supplier networks and reliable logistics, the company completes industries, including packaging, motor vehicles, shoes, and infrastructure.
