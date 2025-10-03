ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, GA. , Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the“Company”) announced today that the Company's Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2025 (the“Quarterly Report”) is expected to be posted on the Company's website on or before Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company's operating results for the fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2025.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number: (800) 225-9448

(203) 518-9708

Conference ID: AWHQ126

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Friday, October 10, 2025, and will be available for 31 days. The Company's quarterly and other reports can be obtained on the Company's website at or by contacting ... .

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is the largest private homebuilder in the United States*. The company was recently named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and was recognized in 2025 by Newsweek as a Most Trustworthy Company in America. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. Ashton Woods is known for designing thoughtfully curated, inspired homes for people who love design. The company's industry-leading experience at the AW Studio and curation of distinct AW Collections® results in exceptional design and special designer touches in every Ashton Woods home. Starlight Homes builds homes specifically for the first-time homebuyer, offering affordable homes with well-executed designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of homeownership a reality. The company's commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation, winning numerous national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, customer service, and innovation.

* According to industry news publication Home Builder Executive based on calendar year 2024 closings.



