Mauritania Signs $300 Million Independent Power Producer (IPP) Deal For Hybrid Solar-Wind Plant Under Desert To Power Initiative

Mauritania has signed its first independent power producer contract, a $300 million agreement with Iwa Green Energy to develop a 60-megawatt hybrid solar-wind power plant.

The project marks a milestone in the country's drive to expand electricity generation through private financing while accelerating its transition to renewables. The facility, scheduled to come onstream in September 2026, will boost Mauritania's installed capacity of about 450 megawatts.

"This project with private actors demonstrates their confidence in the Mauritanian government's commitment to diversifying the production base and providing sustainable energy sources to serve the economy," said Economy and Finance Minister Sid'Ahmed Ould Bouh at the signing ceremony in Nouakchott.

With fewer than 10 percent of rural households connected to electricity, Mauritania relies heavily on imported fuels despite its vast renewable energy potential. The government has set ambitious goals under President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani's energy transition plan, targeting universal electricity access and 70 percent renewable generation by 2030.

The project was one of the first to be developed under the Desert to Power ( ) initiative's Independent Power Producer Joint Protocol, a regional framework backed by the African Development Bank to attract private capital through standardised investment terms across 11 Sahel countries.

Energy Minister Mohamed Ould Khaled stressed that the fully private financing model will allow the country to expand supply without adding to public debt.

Daniel Schroth, Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the African Development Bank, commended Mauritania for taking this important step in applying the Desert to Power Joint Protocol, illustrating its relevance as a tool for accelerating the implementation of IPP projects in the Sahel.

"This project will contribute to the goals of the Desert to Power Initiative and Mauritania's Mission 300 ( ) Energy Compact,” Schroth stated.

The project is part of a continent-wide shift in which African governments are increasingly turning to independent power producers to mobilise investment and scale renewable projects while reducing pressure on public finances.

The signed contract is displayed by (right to left) Economy and Finance Minister Sid'Ahmed Ould Bouh, Energy and Petroleum Minister Mohamed Ould Khaled, and Moulay El Arby, Director of Ewa Green Energy, in the presence of project stakeholders and energy sector officials



