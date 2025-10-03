Du And UAEV Sign Strategic Partnership To Accelerate EV Charging Adoption Across The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) This partnership supports the UAE's sustainability goals and growing EV market by delivering a secure, convenient, and future-ready charging infrastructure nationwide.

Dubai, UAE, October, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, and Emarat EV Charging Stations Company PJSC (UAEV) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at WETEX 2025 to establish a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating electric vehicle charging adoption across the UAE. The partnership combines du's extensive network with UAEV's specialized electric vehicle charging expertise to create a comprehensive EV charging ecosystem. It will introduce electric vehicle charging hubs, innovative loyalty programs, and advanced AI-powered planning capabilities, all supported by smart technology and seamless telecom integration.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said:“At du, we are committed to building the digital infrastructure that empowers the UAE's sustainable future. This partnership with UAEV is a step forward in combining telecom innovation with green mobility solutions. By integrating AI, smart monitoring, and 5G connectivity into EV charging ecosystems, we are enabling smarter, faster, and more reliable charging experiences that support the nation's clean energy and net-zero ambitions.”

Ali Al Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of UAEV, said:“UAEV is proud to partner with du in creating a truly future-ready EV charging ecosystem for the nation. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility by making charging reliable, accessible, and seamlessly integrated into everyday life. By combining UAEV's expertise in deploying nationwide charging infrastructure with du's advanced digital capabilities, we are setting a new benchmark for how technology and energy can work together to support the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals and strengthen our position as a global leader in clean mobility.”

The collaboration encompasses several key areas including charging hubs in key locations, loyalty and rewards integration to enhance customer experience, and comprehensive B2B fleet solutions for commercial customers.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About UAEV:

Launched in May 2024 as a joint venture between Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UAEV is dedicated to accelerating the UAE's transition to sustainable mobility by building a fast and accessible electric vehicle charging network across all seven emirates.

UAEV supports the UAE's broader vision for a cleaner future and plays a key role in implementing the National Electric Vehicles Policy and the Demand Side Management Program, targeting a 40% improvement in transport energy efficiency. By expanding the national EV charging infrastructure, the company encourages wider EV adoption among individuals and businesses, contributing to the UAE's net-zero ambitions.

UAEV is committed to long-term growth with a goal to install more than 2,000 high-speed DC charging points by 2030 - powering the UAE's energy transition and sustainability goals.