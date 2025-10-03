J.M. SMUCKER (SJM) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors Of The Investigation Into J.M. Smucker Company And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Smucker and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against J.M. Smucker Company (“Smucker” or the“Company”) (NYSE:SJM) on behalf of Smucker stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Smucker has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On November 7, 2023, Smucker announced the closing of a transaction to acquire Hostess Brands for about $5.5 billion, $2.4 billion of which was recorded as goodwill in SJM's Sweet Baked Snacks segment. On February 27, 2025, Smucker announced disappointing Q3 2025 results, including a comparable net sales decrease of 8% in Sweet Baked Snacks, a $794 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, a $208 impairment charge to the Hostess Brand trademark, and a $268 million loss on the disposal of the Voortman business. On June 10, 2025, Smucker reported disappointing Q4 2025 results, including a comparable net sales decrease of 14% in Sweet Baked Snacks, an additional $867 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment and an additional $113 million impairment of the Hostess Brand trademark. In contrast to prior assurances about synergies driving sustainable growth, the Company said that it updated its 2026 financial plan to reflect the decreased net sales in the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, noting“the sustained underperformance of the sweet baked goods since acquisition, led to a reduction of the forecasted growth rate for the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit.” On this news, the price of Smucker's shares declined by $17.44 per share, or approximately 15.59%, to close at $94.41 per share on June 10, 2025.

Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Smucker shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook , and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X .

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

