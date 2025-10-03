MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the automobile industry include advancements in EVs and battery tech, rising demand in emerging markets like China, India, and Mexico, fuel efficiency improvements, and growth in autonomous vehicles. Innovations in AI for insurance and telematics also provide strategic routes for development.

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Automobile Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:



Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues? This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Automobile Industry.

This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Automobile Industry



Major Trends Affecting the Automobile Industry

Automobile Industry Introduction

U.S. Auto Manufacturers Ford, Stellantis and GM Compete Head-On with Foreign Manufacturers

U.S. Electric Vehicle (EV) Subsidies Expired in 2025/U.S. Auto Manufacturers Change Strategies

Electric Cars (EVs) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Spur Changes at Auto Makers

Major Technology Research in Batteries/Major Investments in Battery Factories and Power Storage

Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles Gain in Popularity/Long Term Potential Is Bright Thanks to Low Shale Gas Prices

Fuel Efficiency Continues to Improve

Ethanol Production Is Massive for Fuel Additives

Cellulosic Ethanol Makes Slow Commercial Progress

Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Research Continue/Fuel Cell Cars Enter Market

China Is the World's Largest Auto Market/ Becomes a Major Auto Exporter and EV Supply Chain Player

India Has a Significant Automobile Market, with Great Long-Term Potential

Mexico Is a Leading Automotive Maker and Exporter

Focus on Safety Improvements by Automakers

Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, Intelligent Transportation (ITS) and Real-Time Traffic Information

Insurance Underwriting Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Policyholders Allow Their Habits to Be Tracked for Lower Insurance Rates

Uber, Lyft and Didi Dominate the Car on Demand (Ride Hailing) Industry

Self-Driving, Autonomous Cars Receive Massive Investments in Research and Development Worldwide Gig Economy and Self-Driving Cars Pose Insurance Challenges and Underwriting Opportunities

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Automobile Industry Statistics



Automobile Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

General Motors Corporation Overview

Ford Motor Company Overview

Volkswagen Group Overview

Toyota Motor Corporation Overview

Mercedes-Benz Group Overview

Hyundai Motor Group Overview

Honda Motor Co. Overview

Licensed Drivers, Vehicle Registrations & Resident Population, U.S.: 1960-2023

Highest Fuel Economy by Vehicle Class: 2025 Model Year

Lowest Fuel Economy by Vehicle Class: 2025 Model Year

Gross Output in the Motor Vehicles & Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2017-2023

Personal Transportation Expenditures, U.S.: 2016-2024

Average Miles Per Gallon vs. Horsepower, U.S.: 1975-2023

Motor Vehicle Traffic Accidents in the U.S. by Type of Vehicle & Person: 2023-2014

Value of Imports of Vehicles to the U.S.: 2018-2024

Value of Exports of U.S. Vehicles: 2019-2024

Occupational Employment and Wages for Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics: May 2024 Employment in the Automobile Industry, U.S.: 2018 - 2024

